Terrorists in the early hours of yesterday invaded Kudenda community in Kaduna South local government area of Kaduna State and kidnapped the parish priest of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aketeh and four others, killing the security guard and one other.

An eyewitness who spoke to our correspondent, Mr John said the terrorists invaded the community at about 1:25 am on Tuesday.

John said the kidnappers killed the security guard at the Parish House and one other person during the attack.

“The kidnappers came around 1:25am and they started shooting sporadically for more than 30 minutes. I came to the Parish House around few minutes before 3am by then the bandits had already taken the Parish priest, I saw the corpse of the security man lying around the tap side of the Parish house.

“After they took the Parish priest away, the security guard came out to raise an alarm thinking that the bandits had already gone, not knowing that some of the bandits are still staying behind and that was how they shot him three times; one bullet at his chest and two at the stomach.

“The terrorists also attacked three houses around this area, a man was killed, they left with his brother, they also kidnapped a woman and her two children”.

John said that the body of Luka Philip was deposited at St. Gerald’s Hospital Mortuary, while the other man will be buried later according to Islamic rites.

The dean of Romi Deanery, Catholic archdiocese of Kaduna, Very Rev. Fr. Andrew Dodo who also confirmed the incidents said that the terrorists have not demanded for ransom as at the time of filing this report.

Very Rev Fr. Dodo called on Nigerians to pray for the release of people who are in kidnappers’ den.

The leader of Zumuntan Matan of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Kudenda, Mrs Charity Gideon Achi said, “I was not myself when I heard the news. I heard that the security man has been killed, I never expect that such a thing would happen around us, to the extent of taking souls”.

She cried to the government to rescue Fr. Aketeh and others who are in captivity, adding that government can end insecurity in Nigeria if they want to end it.

“The government should be sincere and take action, they can do it, no one has come to take an action, why are they allowing this terrorists to be killing us? The insecurity is not more than the government, it is their responsibility to protect us,” she said.

The youth and some residents of the attacked community staged a protest, demanding that government should protect its citizens.

One of the protesters who spoke to LEADERSHIP, Mr Nyam said, ” The government should allow us to defend ourselves since they cannot defend us. We want to sleep with our two eyes closed”.

All efforts to get reaction of the police proved abortive as the police public relations officer of Kaduna State command, ASP Muhammed Jalige refused to respond to several phone calls and text messages.