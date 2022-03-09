Terrorists have killed scores of members of vigilantes in Kebbi State.

While some unofficial reports put the casualty level at 57, others said it was high as 63.

The victims were reportedly killed during a clash between the local vigilante members with the bandits in the state.

A security source and local residents told Agence French Presse (AFP) yesterday that the attack was the latest involving bandits who raid and loot villages, steal cattle and carry out mass kidnappings for ransom across the north west zone.

The police confirmed that the violence took place on Monday in the Zuru district of Kebbi State, without giving a casualty figure. But a security source said 57 bodies had been recovered while two local residents said 62 people were killed.

Local residents often form informal vigilante units, known as Yan Sakai to protect villages from bandit raids, though some states banned them after they were accused of abuses and extra-judicial killings.

“There was an incident involving Yan Sakai and bandits which left several dead on both sides,” Nafiu Abubakar, Kebbi State police spokesman, told AFP.

“We don’t have a specific toll yet, we are still compiling fatality figures.”

A resident Almu Sallami said vigilantes had mobilised from different villages to take on a large convoy of heavily-armed bandits.

The bandits launch periodic attacks on villages in Kebbi near the border with Zamfara and Niger states and withdraw to their camps, according to police.

Security experts have warned bandit gangs who are driven by financial motives are increasingly forging alliances with jihadists from the northeast waging a 12-year-old Islamist insurgency.

The police command’s public relations officer ASP Nafiu Ibrah, confirmed the killing but did not give the exact figure.

He said deaths were also recorded among the bandits as the Yan Sakai were said to have attacked them in return.

Ibrah, however, blamed them for not informing the conventional security personnel.

A trending video showed scores of bodies of the victims in an unidentified scene.