A civil society organisation, New Era for Sustainable Leadership and Accountability Initiative (NESLAI) has said that testing directors in the federal civil service, who are aspiring for the position of permanent secretaries for ICT proficiency, means the nation was in serious trouble.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier approved the commencement of the process for the appointment of new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service.

The approval contained in a circular by Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Folashade Yemi-Esan, said “Selection process will require a written examination, ICT proficiency test, Microsoft word, Excel and PowerPoint and interactive session with a broad-based panel of experts and practitioners.”

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, NESLAI spokesman, Basah Mohammed, said the real failure of the Nigerian system is that the civil service was employing people at grade level eight that don’t have ICT proficiency test.

‘’Most of them can’t use Excel to present document or PowerPoint to make a presentation of slides, however, if you are testing people for basic computer skills at the Permanent Secretary level, it means we are in serious trouble.

‘’Those aspiring for the position of permanent secretaries are less than one per cent of the civil service. While 99 per cent of the people that will drive the work of government are not tested.

‘’So, at the level of permanent secretaries, we should look at leaders that can solve the problem of civil service and propose reforms not seeking basic computer skills at that level,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the executive director, NESLAI, Comrade Edwin Olorunfemi, said the written examination and ICT proficiency test slated for May 31 and June 3, 2021, be collapsed into an oral interview and interactive session for the 47 successful accredited candidates from the five States of Ekiti, Enugu, Katsina, Lagos and Nasarawa.

Olorunfemi said during the oral interview, candidates should be asked on-the-job questions and their achievement so far in their respective positions as Directors.

‘’With this, the best three candidates from each State can be recommended to the Mr President for the appointment. We hope that the Federal government will heed our advice and act fast; otherwise, we will mobilise our members and allies against the unprofitable venture,’’ he added

