Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has approved N292.66 billion as 2021 intervention funds for public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the country.

TETFund executive secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, made this known yesterday when he welcomed heads of beneficiary institutions to a one-day stakeholders’ briefing, at the Nigeria Air Force Conference Centre, Abuja.

He said the intervention, which had been approved by the federal government, would be spread to higher education institutions in each of the six geo-political zones in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the 2021 disbursement plans, TETFund is to give N906 million to one university each from the six geo-political zones while N628 million will go to one polytechnic and one college of education from each of the six geo-political zones.

At the briefing session, Bogoro also explained that the responsibility of completing the National Library Project in Abuja has been bestowed on TETFund.

According to him, the library project represents an important national asset that shouldn’t be ignored on account of funding challenges.

Bogoro also stressed the importance of research to national development, saying the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been consistent in approving funds to see that academics churn out quality research that would address emerging challenges bedeviling the country.