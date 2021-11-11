Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has approved N6.39billion for 217 research proposals recommended by the National Research Fund (NRF) under the 2020 grant cycle exercise.

TETFund executive secretary, Professor Suleiman Bogoro, stated this at the inauguration of the agency’s National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee and Technical Advisory Group (TAG) in Abuja.

He said the amount approved for the grant cycle which was concluded in January 2021, almost equalled the N6.7 billion TETFUND disbursed for 240 research grants between 2012 and 2019.

He said, “From 2012 to 2019, a total of 240 research grants have been awarded at a total cost of N6.708 billion. Also in 2020, a key development in the NRF grant administration was the introduction of an Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) to automate the hitherto manual processes associated with receiving and processing of Concept Notes and Research Proposals.

“This was done with a view to entrenching and sustaining the culture of efficiency and effectiveness in the process of awarding the NRF Grant and in line with global best practices.

“The 2020 NRF Grant Cycle Exercise was concluded in January 2021 with a total of 217 research proposals recommended for grant award at a total cost of N6.396 billion,” he said.

He said the TETFund National Research Fund intervention line was introduced in 2009 as a special intervention programme, aimed at promoting the conduct of applied research and innovation by academics in public tertiary educational institutions and research institutes.

“In order to actualise these objectives, the TETFund Board of Trustees set up the NRF Screening and Monitoring Committee (NRFS&MC) and charged it with the responsibility for implementing and administering the intervention.

“A seed fund of N3 billion was approved by the Board of Trustees in 2011 for the initial takeoff, augmented with an additional N1 billion in 2015. Upon my reinstatement in 2019, we transformed the NRF into an annual intervention and enlarged the funding envelope to N5 billion. As at the 2020 iteration of the NRF Grant Cycle, we had increased the funding pot to N7.5 billion.

“For 2021, we have made available N8.5 billion, indicating a clear progression and our determination to keep moving in the right direction.”

Inaugurating the NRFS&MC and TAG, chairman, Board of Trustees of TETFund, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, commended Bogoro for his passion for research and development.

He said apart from the various infrastructural developmental projects being executed by the agency, N30 billion would be spent on the training of academic staff in 2021.

“This is our 10th anniversary because TETFund is 10 years old and TETFund has impacted most positively in every aspect of the development of tertiary education in Nigeria.

“Our budget for this year alone is N300 billion. The figure for R&D grew from N5 billion to N7.5 billion in 2020 to N8.5 billion for the year 2021.

“In the related field of academic staff training and development, TETFund is spending N30 billion this year training universities scholars as well as scholars from polytechnics and the colleges of education for higher degrees of masters and PhDs.”

He expressed satisfaction on the transformation of public tertiary institutions by TETFund, saying that the agency would soon commit more resources to its various intervention lines following President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to increase education spending by 50 per cent during the London Education Summit.

Responding on behalf of the committee, its chairman Professor Abubakar Kundiri promised that the members would give their best to achieve the assigned tasks.

Kundiri also vowed that no stone would be left unturned to effectively strengthen the monitoring of TETFund’s research grants.