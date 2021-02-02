Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has begun financial intervention into Research and Development (R&D) activities in the Nigerian defense and security sub-sector.

Executive secretary of TETFund, Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro who spoke while declaring open a four-day meeting of TETFund Research and Development Standing Committee (RDSC) in Abuja yesterday said a new orientation has been triggered with the inauguration of the committee.

Recall TETFund inaugurated a 162-member standing committee on R&D in September 2020 to focus on 13 thematic areas, including education, agriculture, information communication technology (ICT) and digital economy, engineering, defence and military, and energy amongst others.

Bogoro said the move would ensure that Nigerian armed forces have the capacity to produce adequate weapons and other equipment that can be deployed in the fight against terrorism and other security challenges.

“Mr President last year told the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to instruct TETFund to support the federal government initiatives of responding to the COVID-19 threat through ground-breaking research for Phyto-medical drugs, prophylactics, PPE and eventually vaccines.

“I am pleased to inform you that TETFund has gone far in implementing the president’s directives and soon the results will be announced.

Similarly, TETFund has also commenced funding of Defence and Security R&D towards responding to the unfortunate insecurity challenges and insurgency in the country, towards making Nigeria self-sufficient in locally produced technology for our armed forces and other security agencies.”

Bogoro, who expressed delight over the performance of the 165-member TETFund R&D Standing Committee, which was inaugurated in September last year, said the various reports submitted by the body shows that the triple helix model, which brings academia and industry on the same platform holds the key to a brighter future for Nigeria.

He said, ‘I am the more excited that through the RDSC, a new orientation and conscientisation has been triggered, first by the centralization and deepening of research in our tertiary institutions, the new partnership between academia and industry as never previously demonstrated in our country, but more importantly, the approval of what we are doing at the highest office in our land. It couldn’t be better.”

While paying tribute four members of the Committee, who have passed away in the last few months, Bogoro said the overarching purpose of the meeting was to validate and adopt reports from the 13 Thematic Groups and to also verify and endorse the National R&D Foundation (NRDF) Establishment Framework.

He reiterated commitment towards the establishment of a National R&D Foundation (NRDF) for Nigeria which stems from a recognition of the vital role such an Institution would play in the realisation of our

national development objectives.

“I daresay the importance of such an Institution cannot be overemphasized. Having a Foundation established by Law, with a policy instrument and clear Mandate to coordinate, oversee and most

importantly, secure funding for R&D and Innovation activities in the country would lay the foundation, as well as define the trajectory, not just for the transformation of our beleaguered tertiary education

institutions from mere ‘citadels of learning’, where inputs and outputs have left much to be desired for far too long, but crucially, to the springboard of Nigeria’s leap into the knowledge economy paradigm.”

Bogoro further disclosed that private universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in the country are already accessing its N7.5 billion National Research Fund, NRF, for the purpose of bolstering the

conduct of cutting-edge research.

Adding, he noted that efforts to transform research and development in Nigeria have started yielding the desired results with many industries and states governors buying in the idea.

On his part, the chairman of the committee, Emeritus Professor Njidda Gadzama, said the body was able to come up with an action plan that would see the establishment of the R & D Foundation.