The executive secretary of Tertiary Education Trust (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono has called on tertiary institutions in Nigeria to produce entrepreneurs and not just graduates.

Echono made the call in Abuja when the Governor of Plateau State,Simon Lalong paid him a courtesy visit at the Fund’s Headquarters.

The TETFUND Boss said investments in creating entrepreneurs would go along way to curbing the menace of unemployment and consequently tackle the socio-economic problems prevalent in the country.

Echono stated that one of his primary goals is to make Tertiary Institutions a place to produce entrepreneurs noting that with the support of the federal government, TETFUND plans to reinforce the huge investments in the 13 new Universities to fast track their rate of progress with a view to achieving the purpose of establishing them.

He restated that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has greatly given his full support to education adding that this is evident in the recent Presidential approval of upward review of Education Tax from 2percent to 2.5percent,which will enable TETFUND cope with increasing demands.

He also expressed optimism that the Education Tax would likely increase to 3percent as the government hones in in educational investment.

This investment, Echono emphasised would go into expanding the frontiers of education and the way education is structured in the country.

“The increased tax would facilitate the implementation of more developmental projects in the education sector” he said.

Earlier in his remark ,Governor Simon Lalong lauded the fund for the numerous iconic projects dotting the tertiary institutions in plateau State, saying TETFUND has become a lifeline for the schools.

Lalong sought the continuity of the good work by the Fund expressing his appreciation for it’s contribution to the development of education in the state and the northern region of Nigeria at large.

He assured Echono of his support in discharging his duties, while saying that as the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum , he would make sure the Executive Secretary get the support of other northern governor’s.