Plagiarism is one of the common problems facing colleges and universities worldwide. In Nigeria, the high incidence of plagiarism among students point to the need for more efforts to prevent it.

In recent times, lack of academic integrity has frustrated the attainment of educational objectives especially in tertiary institutions.

Today, plagiarism has become one of the most prevalent fraudulent practices among students, academics and researchers in higher education.

Higher institutions all over the world are battling with the ‘plaque’ of plagiarism and there is no doubt that management and designated authorities are concerned with the need to devise means to curb these ugly trends.

Looking at the increasing incidences of plagiarism and its consequences on intellectual property rights and academic integrity,there is a need to quickly find solutions to the emerging trend.

To bring an end to the trend, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has embarked on digitisation of libraries and a process to digitise theses and projects in the nation’s higher education institutions to ensure seamless access to research outputs and end the ‘evil’ of plagiarism.

Digitisation of libraries is described as a cost effective way that has the ability to organise, store, preserve, retrieve, and ensure effective usage of information and there is no doubt the process will offer great opportunities for access with immense potential in the country and also put a stop to plagiarism.

TETFund executive secretary, Prof Suleiman Bogoro revealed that the proposed digitalization of libraries in the nation’s tertiary institutions will help checkmate plagiarism in the sector.

Speaking recently in Abuja on the Proposed digitisation of libraries in the nation’s tertiary institutions, Bogoro said it will not only discourage but stop plagiarism by researchers at any level.

He lamented that important materials and thesis have been lost due to incidences of fire outbreak, adding that with the dematerialization of these materials, such loss will be prevented.

“We want to dematerialize and electronise thesis and projects, starting with the thesis at PHDs and Masters levels across our beneficiary institutions. We hope to extend it to private institutions.

“The world has gone digital. We cannot continue to operate analogue we know that a number of materials from thesis post-graduate and even undergraduates have literary disappeared where there are fire incidences; once the physical papers are burnt, the thesis are gone but if we are able to dematerialize them, and they are stored in various forms at different repository and centers, it is easier to access and protection of the material is guaranteed.

“The other important aspect of the decision to fund the digitalization of the thesis is we need people to be able to access the outcome and inputs of research and that is possible if you can just press the soft button and you access them within seconds or minutes,” he was quoted saying.

Bogoro also noted that the digitalisation process will no doubt increase the global presence of Nigerians tertiary institutions and at the same time improve their global ranking.

“The digitalisation is one of those things that assist the rating of universities. They are looking at how many of your paper works are electronic. Accessing research outcomes, establishing repositories that are easy to access is important.

“They want to see your presence or visibility of your operations either as a faculty member or university, polytechnic or college of education. That visibility can only come if you have documented them and people are able to access them,” he said.

He further said the decision of TETFund to fund digitalisation of thesis would also shore up the ranking of universities and other tertiary institutions in the country. “If you want to reproduce the outcome of a particular work and you want to claim it. You know that it is unacceptable and a criminal act, even though you are a professor, you can lose your title as a professor, if it is confirmed you plagiarized,” the TETFund boss posited.

Bogoro, who expressed delight at the prospects of the project, said “digitising our academic research output will lead to increased access and innovation, consequently accelerating the journey between research and commercial application; and this effort is critical to secure the contributions of our fledgling research base to productivity, growth, and social benefits.”

In a presentation, the director of education support service of TETFund, Mustapha Gotala, said the digitisation project would reposition Nigerian tertiary education institutions for better performance.