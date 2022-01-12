Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has dismissed reports making the rounds that it is recruiting and paying grants to Nigerian students.

Acting director, public affairs of TETFund, Mr Abdulmumin Oniyangi, who stated this in a statement, made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday advised stakeholders and students to be wary of the activities of these fraudsters who come under various guises in the name of TETFund to defraud Nigerians.

The statement reads in part, “The management of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) wishes to draw the attention of its stakeholders and the public at large to the fraudulent activities of some faceless individuals operating under different guises in the name of the Fund to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“The fraudulent methods currently being adopted by these individuals include but are not limited to: fraudulent claims of payment of grants to Nigerian Students. This is usually circulated on social media platforms with a link that directs victims to a fraudulent website. Fraudulent claims of recruitment. Forgery of special intervention approval letters addressed to heads of beneficiary institutions.”

He said the Fund’s mandate includes the rehabilitation, restoration and consolidation of tertiary education in Nigeria, and stated categorically that contrary to the claims of these fraudsters, it does not include provision of grants to Nigerian students.

“We also implore our beneficiary institutions to explore all channels of communication extended to them to verify any claim by individuals or groups under the guise of soliciting for projects on their behalf at TETFund.

“For clarification on the activities of TETFund, kindly visit our website www.tetfund.gov.ng,” he added.

