The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has over the years earmarked up to N78billion for academic staff development at the Abia State College of Education Technical, Arochukwu, (ASCETA) in Abia State.

Rector of the college, Dr Philips Ntoh stated this while speaking to newsmen on his five years headship of the college at the campus, adding that he had achieved much to turn it around despite financial challenges.

He said some of the achievements include an ultramodern library and gymnasium, completion of three two-storey buildings for schools of Business Education, Science, Arts and Social Science among others.

The rector related that the gymnasium which was acquired to facilitate studies in physical education will also be open to the general public at minimal cost to enhance the college’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

According to him, he had within the period embarked on building of an administrative block, completed all the projects which were initiated by his predecessors in office as precondition for accessing funds from the TETFund.

Ntoh, who said he inherited not only infrastructures that were erected as far back as the 1930s, added that morale among both the staff and students was so low that the college became overgrown by bushes invested by reptiles.

He said to deliver the mandate given to him by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to raise and maintain the expected standard in college, the management had taken many decisions that have begun to have the desired positive impacts.

Chief among them was right-sizing of the staff, closure of 20 satellite campuses because of low quality standard, establishing of two new ones in Aba and Umuahia respectively, tightening of security and dimprove of the quality of the academic staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

He maintained that the college like other institutions is facing financial challenges, while adding that his dream for it is not only to raise the standard better than he met it, but also to drive the student population up to 3,000.