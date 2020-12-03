BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has taken on the responsibility to resuscitate Nigeria’s economic growth by redirecting its focus on transformation of Higher Institutions from mere ‘citadels of learning’, to the springboard of Nigeria’s leap into the knowledge economy paradigm.

In this regard, TETFund Executive secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, recently approved N12 billion for twelve public universities to undertake research.

The amount which according to the board, would be shared equally among the universities, is to enable them to carry out research and development programmes that would contribute to national growth.

The twelve universities which are selected across the six geopolitical zones included University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), University of Benin (UNIBEN), University of Ibadan (UI), University of Maiduguri (UNIMAD), Bayero University Kano (BUK) ,Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Akwa, University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, University of Jos (UNIJOS), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) and Uthman Danfodio University, Sokoto.

The universities were drawn from first, second, and third-generation universities in the country as pioneer Centers of Excellence are expected to bring innovative research in Nigeria.

In order to survive and thrive in the 21st century world, the Board has turned to a knowledge-based economy.

Bogoro, on the occasion of the Inauguration of the twelve centers in Abuja expressed hope that it will lay the foundation, as well as define the trajectory for the transformation of our beleaguered Tertiary Education Institutions from mere ‘citadels of learning’, where inputs and outputs have left much to be desired for far too long, to the springboard of Nigeria’s leap into the knowledge economy paradigm.

This according to him is in keeping with the established tradition that Ivory Towers are the bastion of intellectualism and the breeding ground for creativity, original thinking and innovation that shape and define civilizations and also drive economies and development.

Upon assumption of duty as the Executive Secretary back in April 2014, Bogoro presented a 5-year Strategic Plan, which proposed the establishment of a new Department to drive R&D, along with Centres of Excellence in our Tels, with the expectation that these Centres of Excellence would ultimately partner with Research Institutes/Centres, private TEls and the industry.

“Thus, when the TETFund BoT approved the creation of the Department of R&D/CE as part of the new 6-point vision of the organisation, it conveyed the strong resolve of the BoT to pair Centres of Excellence (CoEs) with R&D as an indispensable component of the latter. Since Centres of Excellence invariably define research and innovation priorities of any country for local, regional and national needs, TETFund has elected to support the institutionalisation of R&D, along with the promotion and funding of Centres of Excellence,” he was quoted saying.

He noted that the new thinking by TETFund underscores the academic development components, alongside physical infrastructure.

According to him, “The twelve Institutions were painstakingly selected to host the first batch of TETFund Centres of Excellence. Whilst it is appropriate for each of you here tofeel justifiably proud for being deemed worthy of selection from among dozens of eligible candidate Institutions, I hasten to draw your attention to the huge burden of expectation that comes with your choice as the pioneer Beneficiary Institutions of this initiative with immense national significance.

“The eyes of your peers and indeed the country at large will therefore be focused on you. As you embark on this huge task of driving the successful implementation of TETFund Centres of Excellence in your respective institutions, let me reassure you of our unflinching support towards the realisation of the objectives of this laudable initiative.

“As has been the case since the creation of this organisation, you can be rest assured that in TETFund, you will always have a responsive partner in development and progress.

The conceptual framework for Centres of Excellence is unlikely to be unfamiliar, alien or even novel to most of you here. Nevertheless, a Strategic Framework and Establishment Guidelines for TETFund Centres of Excellence, as approved by the TETFund Board of Trustees, will be made available to all of you.”

He stressed that a Centre of Excellence (CoEs), whether in Higher Educational Institutions (HEls) like Universities, Poly- or Mono-technics and Colleges of Education or a stand-alone entity, is known for and characterized by some of the best brains, profound experts and specialists, up to date research equipment and facilities, a crop of brilliant early career and post-doctoral researchers being groomed and on overall.

He further expressed his passion for research and innovation which is anchored on his abiding conviction that the technological and socio-economic advancement of Nigeria would continue to be as elusive as the mythical unicorn, as long as we continue to pay lip service to R&D, honouring the crucial enterprise more in the breach than the observance.

“This is one reason why we should count ourselves privileged to find ourselves at this epochal moment in the history of our dear country, at a time when an alignment of the critical factors of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and the Honourable

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu’s commitment and support, as well as synergy with the Beneficiary Institutions (BI) Policy Stakeholders and regulators (NUC, NBTE, NCCE) have resulted in the elevation of R&D and innovation to the top of the national discourse,” he added.

On his part, the Director of Research and Development Centre, TETFund, Dr Salihu Bature, said their hope is to make all Nigerian universities centres of excellence in due course.

He said until universities become centres of excellence, they cannot effectively serve the nation by meeting its developmental challenges.

On his part, the Chairman, TETFund Board of Trustees, Alhaji Kashim Imam, enjoined the beneficiary institutions to equip the centres and invest the funds wisely to achieve the expected objectives.

The Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Prof Lilian Salami, who responded on behalf of the beneficiary universities commended TETFund for the support and assured that the centres will work hard to meet the expectations of the fund.