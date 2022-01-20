In light of a resurgence of some individuals misusing the Tertiary Education Trust Fund’s (TETFund) name, the board is warning the public against the activities of some faceless individuals that fraudulently invoke the Fund’s name to defraud students and members of the public.

Like many other organisations, TETFund has seen an increased use of sophisticated forms that appear to be legitimate in the eyes of a lay man. In some cases, the wrongdoers use fake sites to bolster the credibility of the scam.

Last year, a message circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp claims that TETFund is paying N30,000 to all of the country’s students. “This is part of the 2021 budget to support all Nigerian students. Registration Portal has been opened and Payment has begun,” the Whatsapp message reads.

The message links to a website where students can supposedly apply. The website’s landing page was an online form in which people were asked to enter their personal details such as name, address, phone number, email address, state of origin, date of birth and name of institution in order to apply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, the thorough search of the TETFund website and social media accounts found no evidence of the N30,000 bursary. The Fund had posted a screenshot of the message on its Instagram page, stamped “SCAM ALERT,’ including a warning: “Our attention has been drawn to a fraudulent message currently circulating on Whatsapp platforms and Social Media.”

Recently, the management of TETFund drew the attention of its stakeholders and the public to the fraudulent activities of some faceless individuals operating under different guises in the name of the Fund to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The board identified the fraudulent methods currently being adopted by these individuals to include; “Fraudulent Claims of Payment of Grants to Nigerian Students: This is usually circulated on social media platforms with a link that directs victims to a fraudulent website.

“Fraudulent Claims of Recruitment: Forgery of Special Intervention Approval Letters addressed to Heads of Beneficiary Institutions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Disclaiming the news, TETFund’s director of public affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, reiterated that its mandate includes the rehabilitation, restoration and consolidation of tertiary education in Nigeria, we wish to state categorically that contrary to the claims of these fraudsters, it does not include provision of grants to Nigerian students.

“We also implore our Beneficiary Institutions to explore all channels of communication extended to them to verify any claim by individuals or groups under the guise of soliciting for projects on their behalf at TETFund.

“The Fund, therefore, disassociates itself from the activities of these individuals and groups and advise stakeholders, including students of tertiary educational institutions in Nigeria and indeed the public to be wary of the activities of these fraudsters who come under various guises in the name of TETFund to defraud Nigerians.”

It further urged the public to visit our website www.tetfund.gov.ng for clarification on the activities of TETFund.

That notstanding, The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has raised the alarm over attempts by fraudsters to defraud Nigerian students by luring them to register for a fake grant purportedly given by the fund.

Earlier last year, the Fund similarly, raised the alarm over the fraudulent information thatcirculated on various platforms, suggesting that the fund is giving out a grant of N20,000 to each Nigerian student.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oniyangi further explained that the fraudsters claim that the grant is part of TETFund 2021 budget to support the 2 million Nigerian students, urging students to register before registration closes on June 6 2021.

He therefore dissociated the fund from the claims, stating that it is another attempt by the criminals to deceive Nigerian students and members of the public.

Oniyangi said, “The management of TETFund dissociates itself from the above claims as it is another of similar attempts by criminal elements to deceive, not only the students but the public as well, into falling prey into the hands of these faceless individuals.

“TETFund reiterates that student bursary has never been a part of its intervention activities and that the entire information is false and should be disregarded.

“TETFund however enjoins anyone with relevant information that could lead to the arrest of these criminal minded individuals to alert the Nigerian Police or reach out to the Fund on the following address: info @ TETFund.gov.ng.”

Of course, a quick search of the internet would reveal that tons of opportunities exist. But beyond the search, students are now even falling for fake scholarships and grants.

Over time, various organisations have come out with press releases and disclaimers about supposed scholarship schemes.

Therefore, as a student, as much as you are eager to utilize an opportunity, it is advised that you take a step back and confirm the authenticity.