By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), has handed over modern printing machines for smooth take off at Academic Printing Centre at the Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Adamawa State.

The equipment supplied and installed by TEKRA Global Concepts Limited includes Konica Minolta Accurio Printing Machine, Champion Digi-band binding Machines, Champion Digi-Cut Cutting Machine, Champion Stitching and Champion Laminating Machine is expected to make printing of books, journals and projects easier for lecturers and students.

In November, Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro, Executive Secretary, met heads of tertiary institutions from the region for where takeoff of the regional Academic Publishing Centre (APC), was discussed

The centre would reduce dependence on foreign companies for printing and encourage academic related publications in Nigeria’s tertiary educational institutions.

Also it nurture the culture of quality authorship and production of indigenous books will not only ensure the availability of relevant books in the diverse subject areas that take cognisance of local environment and sensibilities.

In his remarks, Prof Abdullahi Liman Tukur, Vice Chancellor, who enumerated the benefits of the center assured of improved IGR as it coincided with the conversation of the university to a conventional one.

Tukur enjoined other institution to patronize the centre as it has capacity of producing large volume button of books per day.

Ten staff has been trained to man the machines as agreement for the maintenance has been signed with the contractor.

The contractor, Mr Franklin Ogbuagu, further stated that, the centre is capable of generating N50 to N100 million monthly if adequately put to use.