For most university students the end goal is not just acquiring a university degree but employment too.

However, research shows that more and more students are leaving universities under-prepared and lacking skills suited to the workforce.

While graduates tend to come out almost ready-made in advanced economies, where the education system is highly effective, in Nigeria, our streets are flooding with graduates looking for jobs.

Our tertiary institutions continue to churn out thousands of graduates every year, crowding the already saturated labour market.

Graduates from tertiary institutions in advanced economies turn up to be inventors, innovators and thinkers who provide economic and scientific solutions to problems facing their countries because of their educational systems, given that they are fully prepared for life after the classroom.

Unfortunately, one of the major causes of unemployment in Nigeria has been attributed to the dearth of skilled personnel and entrepreneurial competence.

The 2018 graduates’ skills ranking by the World Economic Forum placed Nigeria at 135th out of the 140 countries.

This further revealed that a great number of Nigerian graduates don’t have the requisite skills, experience and knowledge for the dream job that they crave, even worse is the fact that most of them are not professionally aware of the sector they seek to work in.

To address these challenges and make Nigerian graduates employable, the executive secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arch Sonny Echono is passionately concerned about this development and has stated that he will tackle it as the boss of the Fund.

Echono, who spoke in Abuja, recently stated why many Nigerian graduates are having a tough time in the labour market.

He said his administration would focus on the curriculum delivery system in schools, an initiative aimed at making the Nigerian graduates more relevant not just in employability but as innovators and wealth creators.

Echono noted that deploying the tools of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), to improve curriculum development with renewed focus on the human component of infrastructure is vital for achieving the ideals of knowledge economy.

While outlining what changes need to be effected in order to take TETFund to a new era of excellence; he noted that to transform education in the country, there is a need to focus on the quality of graduates being churned out by tertiary educational institutions.

“This is because the Nigerian curriculum system is theory driven and does not meet the requirements of the industry. As such graduates who join the workforce usually require further training and retraining to fit into job roles”.

He therefore pledged to forge a partnership between the Academia and Industry to ascertain what actions need to be taken to remedy the situation and permanently solve the skill gap situation.

The executive secretary went on to state that his tenure would focus on funding entrepreneurial studies and research studies in digital technologies to prepare students for global competitiveness with the end goal of building a knowledge economy and increasing the country’s global presence.

“We have done so well in physical infrastructure, and we will continue to do so but we also must focus on those we entrusted with the evaluation of our students. We must focus on the type of curriculum that is being taught and the delivery systems,’’ he added.

To achieve these laudable goals, he emphasized the need to align with stakeholders of the Fund, namely the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), to push further his vision, saying that they are part and parcel of the educational system and without them, TETFund would not exist.

He went on to say that improving our University ranking is dependent on two major factors which are: the quality of faculties and exchange programs, explaining that these factors couldn’t be improved upon with the current instability in the educational system caused by the incessant strikes by ASUU.

“Therefore, if the government can come to an agreement with ASUU, it will go a long way to improving the ranking of our universities and bring the much sought after change we all seek in our educational system.”

Recently, the federal government said over the years, Nigeria’s education system produced graduates with no generic and essential skills needed for global opportunities and responsibilities.

It said that curricula used to teach in schools, particularly tertiary institutions, was largely responsible, in addition to students’ poor interest in marketable skills and other requirements of the workplace.

The minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training Conference (TVET) in Abuja, lamented the fact that many people are fast losing interest in TVET which could have a devastating effect on the economy.

He said: “Nigeria requires urgent and decisive actions to reposition TVET for technological advancement, because the rapid industrialization of a number of countries such as China, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Brazil and many others has been as a result of a well-articulated TVET policy aimed at developing relevant human capital.

“One of the urgent steps taken by Nigerian government in collaboration with the World Bank towards bridging the skill gaps in the curricula of our institutions in order to make Nigerian graduates nationally and globally employable was the establishment of the Innovation Development and Effectiveness on the Acquisition Skills (IDEAS) Project.”

Pic caption: Executive secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono on a working visit to the executive chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Muhammad Nami at the FIRS headquarters in Abuja, recent