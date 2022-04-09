The executive secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Architect Sunny Echono, has expressed the fund’s readiness to forge a relationship with the Pan Afrian University to push the African Union (AU) agenda forward.

Echono stated this in Abuja yesterday while playing host to a team from the African Union Commission for Education led by Prof Mohammed Belhocine, the commissioner for education who came on a courtesy visit.

The executive secretary said the Nigerian government had been working to promote technology, noting that the country was in the process of establishing a national institute in Abuja.

“I should also let you know that the government of Nigeria actually thinks in the direction of promoting technology and we are in the process of establishing a national institute here in Abuja. There will be a post graduate institution intended to promote the technological transformation of our country.

“The Pan African University also fits into this general framework and we believe the partnership will be there for us to be able to learn one or two things to attract values to the faculties. It will also be a huge opportunity for scholars to troop into the university.

“I like to assure you that within the framework that we have, we will give you the maximum support to make that building functional and be put to use quickly,” he said.

Speaking on the request for construction of more classrooms and procurement of laboratory equipment for the Pan African University at the University of Ibadan, Architect Echono gave assurance that the request would be attended to.

“I am aware because I have had a different brief on the subject. But I can assure you that as soon as we get the request, having done the most important thing of starting, we should be able to build on that and also forge the right partnership that will encourage or enable us to push the agenda of the African union and indeed the institution forward,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Belhocine said the Pan African University needed some assistance from TETfund in terms of more classrooms, laboratory equipment and other areas.

He commended the work TETFund had done for the commission earlier in March when the building housing the Pan African University at the University of Ibadan was commissioned saying, “that wouldn’t have been possible without your support.

“We are very grateful for that. We are sure that it will create better working condition for our Pan African University and Nigeria has been one of the advocates for the creation of this university which is now 10 years of existence.

“There are four institutes in Africa which we are operating. One in West Africa in Ibadan, another in East Africa which is in Nairobi, the other one in North Africa which is in Algeria. We have one also which deals with governance and humanities, social science in Yaunde, Cameroon Central Africa,” he added.