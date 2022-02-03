The increasing demand to provide the needed manpower that will put the nation on the path to economic growth and development is confronting the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) with the need to ensure Polytechnics reinvent themselves in order to provide the needed skill gaps for sustainable technological growth.

Promoting entrepreneurial development, will no doubt go a long way in solving some of the perennial challenges of unemployment and social unrest amongst the youth in Nigeria, according to experts at a one day Capacity Building Programme for Beneficiary Polytechnics, organised by TETFund.

The capacity building programme was aimed at strengthening beneficiary polytechnic’s to fulfill their mandates of providing the needed manpower for the economic growth.

TETFund executive secretary, Professor Suleiman Bogoro said the workshop is part of the programmes that the Fund has put together for public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Bogoro noted that it will deepen the understanding of people and educate them on their purposes as citizens and as scholars, while consistently reminding them of their obligations and responsibilities in nation building.

“Following the industrial revolution that swept across many European nations, societies have continued to grapple with diverse issues, including that of development, especially with the advent of technology and the invention of machines.

“To survive, nations have found themselves struggling with diverse plans and strategies in all spheres of life and have devoted a lot to the promotion of learning and education in its formal context. It is generally believed that it is only through the acquisition of relevant knowledge and skills education that progress in this technology driven world can be achieved.

“In pre-independent Nigeria, plans regarding the development of the country began in earnest under the colonial administration. Administrative and bureaucratic changes made it necessary for citizens to acquire western education to be able to fit into the new and emerging structure. In realization of the enormous responsibilities that comes with self-rule, the need for education to cater for the manpower for Nigerians to manage the economy and other various sectors became glaring to all including, of course, the European colonisers.

“Subsequently polytechnic education was introduced in Nigeria to basically provide technical education for the middle level that will produce graduates with industry-tailored technical knowledge and skills. And since their establishment, polytechnics have not only continued to increase in number but have tried to continue to justify the reasons for their establishment.

“The acquisition of skills and entrepreneurship development in polytechnics cannot be underestimated because skills are needed in all critical sectors of the economy, technology and non-technology alike. Entrepreneurship on its part is seen as an entire process in which individuals in society pursue opportunities and fulfill needs through innovations.”

The TETFund boss who said the acquisition of skills prepares individuals with the capabilities to compete globally for gainful employment and helps solve several challenges in many areas thus creating a brighter future for nation and individuals, added that polytechnics have justified their establishment in Nigeria but there is still much left to be desired.

“The glaring gap in indigenous technological development for national growth is one of the many areas our polytechnies need to address.

“We can draw our lessons from the Asian tigers, who have greatly developed their local technology not only for national development but also for export. We cannot afford to continuously and wholly rely on importation of technology for national development, knowing full well its shortcomings and deficiencies.

“Our polytechnics must rise to the challenges of a 21st century knowledge economy by reinventing themselves to provide the needed skill gaps for sustainable technological growth. It is because of the gaps in our tertiary education landscape, that the TETFund was established by the Nigerian government to intervene specifically in public universities, polytechnies, and colleges of education across the country. Since the commencement of intervention projects and Programmes in 1999, the Fund has made tremendous effort to meet its mandate as stipulated in the ACT,” he added.

He further lamented that despite the considerable efforts on the part of the government in Nigeria’s public polytechnics there is still a lot to be done by the Polytechnics themselves, particularly in the area of promoting entrepreneurial development for the Nigerian society.

Adding, he said this will go a long way in solving some of the perennial challenges of unemployment and social unrest amongst our youth as there have been various suggestions by experts on the needed improvements in our polytechnic education.

“This includes emphasis on practical work to provide the needed skilled labor for the economy, the need to replace obsolete training facilities with new modern ones that can compete with global standards, the development of programs that will encourage skill acquisition among the youths and a review of the curriculum to enhance ICT knowledge and expertise. These are all positive suggestions on the way forward for Nigerian polytechnics and are worthy of our attention.

“So far, the Fund has continued to provide training and equipment to its beneficiary polytechnics and will continue to do so to assist them deliver on their mandate. There is no better time than now for polytechnics in the country to take up the challenge.

“The world has made tremendous progress in science and technology and life has become dependent on technology. The world Economy itself, which is now knowledge driven, leading to innovation and scientific discoveries, leaves nations with no alternative but to compete in the new economy. This can only be achieved by deepening their involvement and investment in research and development, using the triple helix model, where the academia, the government and the industry meet to turn around economies,” Bogoro added.

For our polytechnics to thrive, he noted that certain measures would have to be taken urgently to enable them to deliver on their mandates.

“Polytechnics across the country must focus on manpower development for teaching and practicals. Lecturers in polytechnics must acquire the relevant teaching skills to impart the required industry-tailored knowledge to students. Our polytechnics appear to be missing this very important requirement. Without these relevant teaching skills our polytechnics can only turn out graduates with certificates but regrettably, without technical knowledge or skill.

“Again, for Nigerian polytechnics to make any meaningful progress on the delivery of their mandate, they must consider the issue of industrial training/attachment with all the seriousness it deserves. The reason why polytechnics offer industrial training is for students to gain practical field knowledge in the industry or relevant government as well as private organizations.”

Also speaking, the Chairman Board of Trustees TETFund, Alhaji Kaseem Ibrahim Imam said that the economy cannot accommodate the numbers of graduates produced anymore.

“The only way out is to own a skill so that they can venture in business or production.”

He also advised rectors to have fishponds or poultry farms at the back of their houses in addition to their work, while charging them to make their polytechnics self-sufficient, innovative and creative.

Ibrahim added that proper training should be given to students to take their interest away from white collar jobs and venture in enterprise after graduation.