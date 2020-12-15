By EZE OBA SULTAN

Research and Development at all levels whether academically or for economic advancement, job creations, industrial competitiveness, national security, energy, agriculture, transportation, public health as well as the expansion of frontiers of human knowledge, can make nations and organisations to become highly productive and vibrant to meet the needs of society.

Accordingly, citadels of learning especially higher institutions, government bodies, non-profit organisations and so many other organs in the world that could not be mentioned here due to space constraint have in one way or the other made tremendous impacts across borders through research and development.

Let me present a brief breakdown of the landmark achievements of Professor Elias Suleiman Bogoro whose mandate is to use research and development to proffer solutions to enormous challenges facing Nigeria.

No doubt, Bogoro since becoming the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund from 2014-16 and from 2019 till date, even though constrained by limited resources from government has recorded a lot of achievements in research and development.

As an astute thinker, thorough-bred academician with versatile knowledge in research and development, he asusumed the leadership of TETFUND with a clear vision and dreams and targets to make use of R&D to take Nigeria to its peak of development. And, as expected, he is greatly recording huge success across every segment of Nigeria via research and development especially in the academic sector.

Based on the clearly defined goals and mission of President Muhammadu Buhari Government, Professor Elias Suleiman Bogoro continues to put in place workable and impact-making policies on research and development and as well continued to solicit tangible support for higher institutions scholars in pursuit of their various academic programmes.

Prominent among some of the policies Bogoro has put in place to make Nigeria to compete with most of the developed world in the field of research and development are; placing emphasis on sustainable researches and innovation which is greatly creating conducive environment for renewable energy, academic and scientific search for the cure of Covid-19 global pandemic.

In view of his decision to leave an ever lasting legacy for the upcoming generation and generation yet unborn, he initiated a policy where federal government through the Federal Ministry of Education, reviewed its National Research Funds (NRF) which has been the traditional right of TETFUND to handle, and increased it from N5 billion to N7.5billion this year, which no doubt will greatly help TETFUND to sponsor more scholars and young academicians on local and international training to acquire more skills on research and development.

Part of this money shall be used to sponsor scientists and scholars from Nigeria to find cure for the Covid-19 global pandemic and at such, TETFUND has been made a secretariat as approved by the Federal Government for scientists to assemble to work together to get the cure for Covid-19.

Before I forget, let me also bring to notice the efforts of Bogoro through the approval of Mr. President to establish six medical research and clinical training facilities to be cited in each of the six geo-political zones with Colleges of Medicine in Nigeria. This greatly paved way for TETFUND to help provide 12 Covid-19 and related infectious diseases molecular laboratories with two for each of the six geo-political zones, this makes TETFUND the highest single provider of such centres in the entire nation.

Apart from enormous achievements recorded by the leadership of Professor Elias Bogoro in TETFUND via research and development, Ibrahim Imam who is the chairman of the TETFUND Board attested to the gigantic records of Bogoro by clearly telling the whole world that Bogoro constructed 500 classrooms, 2, 383 administrative and staff offices, 40 fully equipped laboratories, 38ICT Centres, 8 Medical Centres and sick bays, 100 vehicles and major infrastructures in the 12 newly established federal universities.

So, it is my belief that as the wonder year 2020 which comes with so many global challenges head towards conclusion, those who are by every ticking of the clock singing praises of Bogoro’s landmark achievements can be said to be very right in all ramifications.

In line with global best practices of using Research and Development to guarantee rapid transformation across all segments, Bogoro’s leadership in TETFUND has placed so many Nigeria’s higher institutions in the midst of so many highly rated world-class institutions. Very good examples are the Bayero University Kano, ABTBU Bauchi, UNN Nsukka, and UNIBEN, among others.

– Sultan writes from Abuja