Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has charged the 226 public tertiary institutions statutorily benefiting from its interventions to inculcate efficient service delivery to ensure Nigerian higher institutions compete favourably with the best in the world.

The fund warned that its desire to achieve results, in line with its mandate, could be jeopardized if beneficiary tertiary institutions render dysfunctional services.

Prof Suleiman Bogoro, executive secretary of TETFund stated this in Abuja yesterday, at a workshop organised for nodal officers and directors of quality assurance of the 226 beneficiary institutions with the theme: “building skills for effective service delivery.”

He noted that the workshop being the first of its kind, was organised by the fund to engender synergy between the agency and its beneficiary institutions.

“We want to achieve results at TETFund in line with our mandate; however, this could be jeopardized if there are dysfunctional in our beneficiary institutions. The hallmark of the fund is built on the bedrock of effectiveness and efficiency. This is because of the anticipated impact we seek to achieve in all our beneficiary institutions,” he said.

Bogoro who was represented by the director, office of the executive secretary, Arc Uchendu Wogu said the theme of the workshop was crafted on the premise of building skills for effective skills in the benefiting institutions.

The TETFund boss further said the training would equip participants

with skill-oriented ideas in the face of global competitiveness,

adding that key objectives of building skills for effective service

delivery will be extensively delivered by experienced resource

persons.