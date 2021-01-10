The TETFund Board of Trustees has inspected the ongoing construction of 1000-seater International Conference Centre at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and expressed satisfaction with the level of progress recorded and quality of work.

Members of the BOT led by the chairman, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, said they were on an assessment visit to the ABU to see for themselves, the level of compliance with the contractual agreement.

Inspecting the project which commenced in 2013, the board chairman said TETFund would provide all the needed support for the university to complete the centre.

Ibrahim-Imam, who was in company of the North-West representative on the board, Alhaji Tijjani Musa-Isa, noted that the innovative facilities provided in the design would enhance revenue generation for the university upon completion of the project.