The registrar and chief executive of the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Olusegun Ajiboye has said the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) will be responsible for the payment of the N75, 000 and N50, 000 bursaries per semester, to students who are studying education courses in Nigerian public universities and colleges of education, respectively.

He said the bursaries, which were announced by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu recently on behalf of the Federal Government, at this year’s World Teachers’ Day in Abuja, would become a policy for implementation next year.

He said that in the interim, the national implementation committee is working on the terms and conditions for the would-be beneficiaries.

Ajiboye made this clarification during a virtual lecture organised by an education online newspaper, Educeleb recently.

The TRCN boss, who was a guest lecturer at the event, spoke on the topic, “Cultivating Teachers’ Professionalism for Education Excellence.”

According to him, the bursary awards are one of the Federal Government’s robust welfare packages to make the teaching profession more attractive to many young and competent Nigerians.

He said another package was the rural housing scheme and allowances for teachers who might be posted to remote communities as well as teaching practice allowances for both students and lecturers, among others.

He noted that to make the bursary awards policy workable and sustainable was the sole reason the Federal Government tied the payment to TETFund as an existing financing parastatal.

He said that teaching in a formal classroom setting was no longer an ‘all-comers’ affair in Nigeria but strictly for professionals.

He, however, noted that Nigerian teachers who had received the TRCN certificates and licences were qualified to teach in any classroom and anywhere globally.

“I can tell you that this year alone, I have signed up to 40 letters of good standing for Nigerian teachers who had relocated to Canada to work as teachers,” he said.