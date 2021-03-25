BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

In line with its mission to provide focused and transformative intervention in public tertiary institutions in Nigeria through funding and effective project management, the SERVICOM unit of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has trained nodal officers and directors of quality assurance of the 226 beneficiary institutions on effective service delivery.

The training, held recently in Abuja was in furtherance to the transformational culture change initiative instituted by TETFund executive secretary, Professor Suleiman Bogoro.

It was aimed at inculcating efficient service delivery to ensure Nigerian higher institutions compete favourably with the best in the world.

At the training, which featured presentations by resource persons drawn from within the universities, Bogoro warned that its desire to achieve results, in line with its mandate, could be endangered if beneficiary tertiary institutions render dysfunctional services. “We want to achieve results as TETFund in line with our mandate; however, this could be jeopardized if there are dysfunctional institutions in our beneficiary institutions,” he said.

The TETfund boss reiterated that the hallmark of the fund was built on the bedrock of effectiveness and efficiency, hence its desire to achieve impact in all the beneficiary institutions.

The workshop which was the first of its kind was organised by the fund to engender synergy between the agency and its beneficiary institutions.

SERVICOM was created on 21st March, 2004 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a bid to drive his Administration’s Service Delivery Initiative (SDI) has been a driving force towards ensuring that service takers understand their rights to public services, the service standards and how to demand for that service in government offices.

The system which is fashioned to measure and improve the quality of service as delivered by the Government through its various Ministries, Departments, Parastatals and Agencies is helping to transform the system through a customer-centred service delivery system, aimed at satisfying the customers’ expectations and is expected to go a long way in ensuring effective service delivery among agencies.

At TETFund, in compliance with the federal government’s directives, The Fund’s Executive Management at its meeting on 21st July 2005 approved the establishment of the SERVICOM Unit for the Fund. Following the approval, the Fund’s SERVICOM Unit was inaugurated on the 11th of August 2005 with four main principles: “Affirmation of commitment to the service of the Nigerian nation.

However, since the Unit was established to perform the function of instituting a complaints procedure including and redress mechanism for the Fund, it is facilitating a safe and conducive working environment for staff at all levels of service delivery.

The National Coordinator of SERICOM, Nnena Akajemeli, who spoke at the opening session of the workshop expressed confidence that the training will enhance better management of processes and systems, and would be monitored to also measure compliance.

According to her, when processes and systems are monitored to measure compliance, satisfaction and quality service delivery would also be assured, stating that quality and honest feedback are expected from the beneficiary institutions at the end of the training; as well as better engagement between the institutions and the service providers in TETFund.

“We expect effective partnership thereafter; and the new intervention guidelines are also here and so they are going to take them through the processes of these guidelines and what it entails.

‘It is preparing them to come forward with their expected obligations; so at the end we expect enhanced engagement between the beneficiary institutions and their service provider, TETFund,” she said.

On her part, the head of TETfund’s Servicom Unit, Mrs Ebere Nwobu commended Bogoro for giving approval to hold the workshop. “In a special way, I will like to thank my Boss, our ever listening Executive Secretary, the Service Provider in Chief, for giving us the approval to organize this workshop. The ES is always willing and available to listen to complaints and suggestions from the SERVICOM Unit. We are grateful for the support given to us.”

The capacity building workshop was organised for nodal officers/directors of quality assurance in the beneficiary institutions across the North and South geopolitical zones of Nigeria.