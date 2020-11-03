BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

The Chairman, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Board of Trustees, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam has tasked the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), students and other involving stakeholders on effective management, sustainability and smooth operation of the agency’s sponsored Academic Publishing Centre (APC) in the university campus.

Speaking at the Board of Trustees interactive session with the management and students of the University of Lagos and inspection of the academic publishing centre, with the acting vice chancellor of the

University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; in attendance, the executive secretary, TETFund, Ibrahim-Imam explained that the largely completed centre which is one of TETFund’s intervention programmes in the area of Higher Education Book Development.

According to him, the programme was to design, construct and equip the model centre, while linking its activities and services to other public tertiary institutions within the southwest geopolitical zone to

serve as publishers for academic textbooks.

Ibrahim-Imam therefore craved the cooperation among the host, beneficiary institutions and other stakeholders for the successful take off of the Academic Publishing Centre, assuring that the fund

will remain focused, transparent and accountable in the discharge of its mandate.

He disclosed that towards restoring the culture of research and high quality academic publishing within the higher education sector, the federal government through TETFund board approved an additional N2.95

billion in 2019 to the initial N2 billion to actualize the project, where Technical Advisory Group Committee was reinvigorated and inaugurated in August, 2019 to advise the board on all matters

relating to book development in Nigeria through the Book Development Committee.

Ibrahim-Imam added that as part of efforts to reposition the University of Lagos in its research, “TETFund is committing the sum of N1bn this year. Going forward the university will get N5 billion for critical infrastructure. UNILAG is our priority as it is one of the 12 centres of excellence spread across the country where each of these

centres will focus on different research areas. For Lagos, it is biodiversity, conservation and ecosystem management.