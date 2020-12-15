There is an assumption that the fundamental problem facing research development in Nigerian universities and other research centres is funding. To a limited extent that is true. But in some cases, it has been more of misapplication of grants by researchers. That explains, in the main, why most research projects embarked upon in these institutions hardly go beyond the primary state of stating the intention and direction of the research.

Another problem bedevilling research and development is the absence of a synergy between town and gown. That also explains why the few that manage to get to conclusion may not see the light of day as they are neither commercialised not put to beneficial industrial use.

Elsewhere in the industrialised world, most industries are sited around universities and research centres. The story is different in Nigeria where researchers perceive their efforts as mere academic exercises which are eventually left to gather dust on book shelves. It is no surprise then that the nation’s universities and research institutions are seen as mere learning institutions specialising in theories without adding value to the advancement of the country in the area of industrial development.

It is against this backdrop that this newspaper commends the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) on the recent grant of N12 billion it extended to 12 Nigerian universities for research and development.

By the terms setting up the grant, the money will be shared equally among the designated universities to enable them carry out research and development programmes that have the potential to enhance and contribute to national growth.

The benefitting institutions are selected two each from the six geo-political zones and they include University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), University of Benin (UNIBEN), University of Ibadan (UI), University of Maiduguri (UNIMAD), Bayero University Kano (BUK) and Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka. Others are University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, University of Jos (UNIJOS), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) and Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto. From the list above, it is clear that the universities were drawn from first, second and third generation federal institutions in the country.

TETFund executive secretary, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, who presented the allocation letters and guidelines to the vice chancellors of the selected schools, said the federal government had approved N1billion as take-off grant for each of the universities, totalling N12 billion.

In the terms of reference, the universities are expected to produce within five years the desired results in their selected fields. Thus, the University of Abuja will set the pace as the centre of excellence in public governance and leadership; UNIJOS and ATBU are to produce research in food security; UNIMAID will specialise in arid zone research and development, while Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto will concentrate on urology and nephrology.

Similarly, BUK will address renewable energy; Michael Okpara University (root crop research and development); Nnamdi Azikiwe University (agricultural and engineering translational studies); UNIBEN (aquaculture and food technology); UNIUYO (computational intelligence); UI (multi-disciplinary studies), and UNILAG (biodiversity conservation and eco-system management).

Bogoro said the centres of excellence are being established to support strategic and applications-oriented research and expertise with potential industrial applications. He added that the implication is to support national and global competitive research and development in strategic and applied sciences, including medicine with the aim of generating innovations. The 12 pioneer universities in this laudable project are also expected to bring together the complementary resources needed for technical development and industrial application.

These include concentrating on multidisciplinary, interdisciplinary and translational research competence in order to further the development of products, processes and services, typically by focusing on problems that demand larger efforts that can be provided by smaller projects.

Others are bridging the gap between researchers and users, stimulating and strengthening triple-helix relationships, enhance scientific research being patronised by industry, and to make the tertiary educational institutions generally more responsive to industry needs.

This, in our considered opinion, is a laudable initiative which, if well-implemented by the management of the benefitting institutions, will enhance learning, teaching, research and development not just in the selected schools but also contribute to the overall development of the country.

We, therefore, challenge the vice chancellors and especially the researchers who will access this fund to apply integrity in the use of the grants. They are expected to show enough commitment to the good intentions which the N12 billion grant is meant for. The money must not be seen as a largesse to be spent on just about anything. They must resist the temptation to divert the fund to other sources. Or even worse, mismanage it by way of converting it to personal use.

We also urge TETFund to come up with stringent conditions for disbursing the fund. Also, Strict controls must be put in place to ensure that the fund is applied judiciously and for the purpose the money is allocated and disbursed.