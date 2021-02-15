By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Tetra Pak West Africa has signed a recycling agreement with Onward Paper Mill to develop sustainable recycling solutions for post-consumer beverage cartons in Nigeria.

The recycling agreement, it’s first of its kind in West Africa aimed to build Tetra Pak sustainability efforts to drive recycling and proper management on Used Beverage Cartons (UBC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The recycling agreement would educate the public on wastes management systems while supporting local regulations and responding to customers demands.

To this end, the partnership will focus on reducing the presence of Used Beverage Cartons (UBC) in landfill and waste dump sites by engaging in public awareness and supporting the targeted collection of UBC from the consuming public through various campaigns and initiative programmes in schools and various communities.

The sustainability drive of Tetra Pak has long been at the heart of our business strategy and our operations both globally and locally adding that the approach to sustainability encompasses our entire value chain – including the environmental, social, and economic challenges we face.

“From our School Feeding Programmes to our circular economy commitments, to our Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, we constantly strive towards safeguarding our own employees and supporting communities where we operate and protecting the future of our planet and the long-term success of our customers.

Speaking on the Partnership, Managing Director, Tetra Pak West Africa, Mr. Aruna Oshiokamele, said, “We protect our planet by contributing to the circular economy in recycling all packaging materials collected. Through our efforts, we have helped to grow the number of facilities that recycle cartons from 40 in 2002 to 170 today, globally’.

ONWARD Paper Mill was established in 1953 initially as a paper trading Company that evolved into ONWARD PAPER MILL LTD, as the first indigenous paper converter in 1972 producing exercise books and other quality paper products and continues to be at the forefront of paper conversion by investing in sustainable technology and innovation.

With an annual production capacity of 20,000 tonnes of paper, boards, and tissue products. This partnership would recycle Used Beverage Cartons UBC for use as a base raw material in paper production.

Commenting on the Partnership, Executive Chairman, Onward Paper Mill LTD, Mr. Kunle Obagun also explained that the partnership will focus on reducing the presence of UBC in landfill and other waste dump sites by engaging in public awareness and supporting the targeted collection of UBC from the consuming public through various campaigns and initiatives in schools and communities. We are pleased to be able to kickstart this partnership with this recycling agreement.

Tetra Pak is a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company in 160 countries with more than 250,000 employees around the world closely working with customers and suppliers to provide innovative, and environmentally safe workplace.