That militants of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) can launch a rocket attack on Maiduguri has filled many Nigerians with trepidation and apprehension.

On Thursday, as the Borno residents were preparing for an official visit by President Muhammadu Buhari, multiple explosions rocked Maiduguri.

At least five persons, among them a 17-year-old girl, were said to have died, while 12 others sustained various degrees of injuries when suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists fired mortar shells on Gomari Ayafe and Ajilari Cross communities of Maiduguri in Borno State 20 minutes to President Buhari’s visit to the state.

Suffice to say, the rocket attack by the terrorists has set the alarm bells ringing as many Nigerians have expressed concern that they may start attacking commercial airplanes. This is no longer funny.

In April this year, Boko Haram claimed credit for shooting down of a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet two days after the airplane went missing in the northeast.

Also in July this year, intense gunfire from bandits caused a fighter jet to crash in Zamfara State, but the pilot survived by parachuting from the aircraft.

To say the least, the recent rocket attack is disturbing given the recent gallant effort of the military in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

Remarkably, in October, the military high command said that troops killed the new leader of ISWAP, Malam Bako, and 37 other terrorists.

Before that, the chief of defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, announced the death of Abu Musab al-Barnawi, leader of ISWAP. Earlier in May, Boko Haram leader Mohammed Shekau was also killed, reportedly by ISWAP members in a battle for control of the terror franchise.

Also, earlier this month, the Nigerian military killed an ISWAP commander, Abou Sufyan, and scores of his fighters with airstrikes from A-29 Super Tucano along the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

Last week also, combined troops of the Nigerian armed forces reportedly executed a top commander of ISWAP identified as Modu Kime. The airstrikes were reportedly launched at the river banks of Bisko and Tumbum Tawaye in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.

The inspector-general of police, Usman Baba, has expressed concern over the ability of ISWAP to fire rockets at communities in Borno State, describing it as a worrisome deveopment.

No doubt, many Nigerians will not forget the year 2021 in a hurry as bandits and terrorists made life a living hell for residents of the northeast, northwest, and north central.

About 427 civilians were killed in Boko Haram’s attacks in Nigeria from February 2020 to November 2021. In the past two weeks, no fewer than 58 persons were killed by insurgents and bandits in Kaduna and Borno states. And while 38 were killed by bandits in several villages in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, 20 were killed by Boko Haram at Kilanga village in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

Also in November, the Katsina State government said bandits had killed no fewer than 213 persons and kidnapped 676 others across local government areas of the state between July and October 2021.

Indeed, the list of bloodletting and kidnapping by insurgents and bandits is endless.

In the considered opinion of this Newspaper, it is time to put an end to this senseless bloodletting and attacks by insurgents and bandits.

It is gratifying to note that some of the terrorists that carried out the rocket attacks on Maiduguri had been eliminated, according to the police boss. This newspaper wholly endorses the president’s directive to the security chiefs not to spare any terrorist or criminal.

It is from this perspective that we call on the military to sustain the recent onslaught against the leaders of the terrorists and their foot soldiers. We completely trust in the ability and capacity of the military to carry out this national assignment.

Going by the president’s assertion recently, Nigeria is in the final phase of the campaign against insurgency and other forms of criminality. We insist the time to buck the trend of killings, violence, and kidnapping is now.

Therefore, the military should treat the terrorists in the language that they understand until total victory is achieved. That is the way to go.