By Don UBANI

The ability to reason beyond pettiness of mundane considerations and sentiments, is what defines and distinguishes an individual.

Advancements in science and technology have both their positive and negative effects on contemporary human society. The invention of the Social Media, like any other technological breakthrough, has its pros and cons. No body will convincingly argue that it has not been quite useful in the purpose of communication. On the other hand, it has almost made falsehood assume the position of a norm.

In this perspective, it has exposed the porosity of many who, before this advent, could have been considered to be above average intelligence. The capacity to distinguish between truth and falsehood is a clear manifestation of both good education and natural intelligence. This capacity, being a rare attribute of man, is not and will never be possessed by all, no matter how one pretends to be knowledgeable and intelligent.

The worst exposure of one‘s poor state of intellectual maturity and mental stability is when one rushes to a preposterous conclusion on an entirely non-existent issue.

Any broadly educated person knows that many things bandied about on the Social Media could, as time has proved, be completely false. Therefore, any person that is worth his salt will do a thorough investigation before relying on any news item emanating from the Social Media.

Apart from being a three-time ranking Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Kogi-West Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, Mr Smart Adeyemi had served as President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

If there are persons expected to objectively appreciate news items contained on Social Media before using them as authentic source of information, Smart Adeyemi should be prominent among them.

Based on assumption of good exposure, it is heartbreaking to watch the Kogi-West representative use the Hallowed Chambers of the Nigerian Senate to rain unwarranted and unjustifiable abuses on the revered, peace-loving Governor of God‘s own State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu.

What could he claim Governor Ikpeazu did to him for which he directed attacks at him? Nothing he could hold his hands on except, most unfortunately unexpectedly, a false report on Social Media that erroneously claimed that Distinguished Senator Enyi Abaribe, a very urbane personality, attacked the Governor of his (Mr Adeyemi‘s) State, Mr Yahaya Bello and it was reported on a social medium.

It is quite shameful and purely debasing that Mr Adeyemi, who before now had been assumed to be intellectually developed and sane, could condescend to this very low valley of both intellectual insufficiency and moral bankruptcy.

Let us even assume, without in the least conceding to the lies and vagueness inherent in the report, that the fake Social Media report that Distinguished Senator Enyi Abaribe had attacked Governor Yahaya Bello was true, should that have prompted an adult like Mr Adeyemi, to use the floor of the Senate, a Chamber that is sacred in other climes, to disparage innocent Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu?

No other thing is at play here except a pitiable case of Dethronement of Reason. If Mr Adeyemi has any conscience left in him, he should use the same venue he had used in attacking Governor Ikpeazu to convey his apologies to the Governor. It is, however, most likely that Mr Adeyemi may not know the value of tendering an unreserved apology to a gentleman he has hurt without any justification.

– Sir Ubani, KSC, JP, resides in Abia State and can be reached via sirdonubani@yahoo.com