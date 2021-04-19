ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 7:48am. I must be in the office by 8am for a meeting.A look at my fuel gauge and it’s already on reserve! How do I meet up with my 8am meeting if I stop to fuel the car? Arghhhh!! Well I don’t have a choice because if I take the risk my fuel may finish before I get to the office. I decided to queue up….there were just three cars before me….that shouldn’t take too much time I told my self. And so I waited patiently for my turn. The fuel station typical of every other station in Nigeria is a very busy one with shops within and people hawking all manner of things ranging from fruits,to groundnut, local herbs,air fresheners and what have you.

There was a very loud music blaring from the speakers, probably to entertain customers.While the music was playing and some customers were shaking their heads to the rhythm of the songs, then a particular one started playing. At first I didn’t pay attention to the music but at a point I noticed that the lyrics changed and for somebody who understands and speaks Yoruba quite well, what was coming out of the speakers was not palatable at all.

I noticed the discomfort on the faces of most people in the fuel station. To say that the lyrics of that particular song is nauseating is an understatement!