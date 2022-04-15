The first blunder in leadership we commit in Nigeria is swearing in politicians with Qur‘an or Bible. We let the leaders curse themselves from the very first day. They are always never following the principles of the scriptures and do practically everything against it. How I wish using the Holy Book for swearing-in could stop. That way we would have saved ourselves the calamities that befall us as a nation. All the ill-gotten riches of this country are in the hands of many Christians and Muslims,

The crimes that envelope us as a nation are committed by many Muslims and Christians, All the institutions in this country are in the hands of many Christians and Muslims, YET We say we are religious, is it what our religion baked us to be?

One thing that NEVER worked for this country is religion! We have always lacked expertise devoid of selfishness, sacrifice and corrupt tendencies, that is why we are where we are today. Check those nations doing well, is religion the yardstick? No! Never! The day we are free from religious consciousness in bringing to the table those who can lead this nation forward, that day is the beginning of our freedom and unprecedented development.

Time we leave the practice of religion and imbibe the practice of spiritualism. Islam is predicated on righteousness as exemplified by the prophet peace be upon him. The prophet loved all humanity and never for once cheated in whatever means, he was compassionate and peaceful. He worshipped Allah to the fullest and never made life miserable for humanity.

Are you sincerely proud to say you have demonstrated the true Islam that the prophet talked about? You loot commonwealth, deprive others of their rights and enrich just you and your family. Are these the attributes of the prophet?

People hide under religion to scam people and perpetuate evil and you say you are a Muslim and Christian, begin. You are not godly just because you go to church and pray in the mosque. Real religion is the demonstration of the Christ in you and the manifestation of the Prophet Mohammed (SAW) in you, any other thing besides what the guidelines they set for us is a scam.

Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, just as it is the spirit of a spiritless situation. It is the opium of the people.

Religion is used to conceal the inherent weaknesses of man – Albert Einstein

For long, religion is the camouflage for gratefulout their soft-minded, apologies to (Karl Max).

In this part of the world, we practice shadow religion. People with less religious activities and appearance are most kind and grateful and even soft-minded, compare to monsters who claimed to be religious in our generation.

Nigeria and India share the same colonial history of being both colonies of the British empire, we got independence almost at the same time, but when two different things happened to us. Indians rejected the British Mode of dressing, religion and culture but accepted their education and technology. And that‘s why they‘re where they are today. Meanwhile, Nigeria accepted their mode of dressing, religion and culture and threw away its technology, and here we are. It‘s so funny today that it‘s Nigeria that‘s now taking religion back to Europe.

We‘re so religiously wicked that sometimes you wonder what kind of religion we are practising in Nigeria.

Religion destroys the people, spirituality unites them.

Religion has and will continue to undo this country until we decide otherwise.

That religion is now the only centrepiece of our intellectual engagement as the 2023 elections birth shows how tragic we are faced with. There is no discourse around the economy, the failing security, choking unemployment and the near power collapse but sheer religious inanities, this is a tragedy that must be averted.

Any issue cropping up now is COMEDY. We make comedy out of every serious issue.