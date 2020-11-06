BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, MAKURDI

Following several days of alleged disappearance of male genital organs in Daudu and the resultant violence in the area, Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday visited Daudu to ascertained the veracity or otherwise of

the allegations.

This is even as the governor noted that such allegations could scare people who come to Daudu for investment purposes, saying, obedience to law and order must be encouraged at all times.

The governor who was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Mukadas Garba and members of the State Executive Council, after listening to elders, traditional rulers and other stakeholders

including some of the supposed victims, discovered that the allegations were false as one of the victims could not prove his allegation while others refused to step forward.

Governor Ortom, however, dispelled the rumour about male genital organs disappearance in Daudu, saying it is untrue and only meant to encourage hatred and underdevelopment in the community.

He lamented that while the negative effect of the displacement of thousands due to herders attacks were still being felt, it wasb unthinkable for youths to embark on destruction of property for a

nonexistent disappearance of genital organs.

When the governor requested that those who alleged that their private parts were removed through supernatural means should come out, only one of the victim did, and when asked to prove his allegation, he was not able to do so as his genital organ was confirmed by to be intact.

“I want to warn you that any case of breakdown of law and order in Daudu will be tackled by security agents rather than people resorting to jungle justice which will do no one any good,” he said.

Ter Guma, Chief Dennis Shemberga acknowledged the role played by some elders and other stakeholders including security agents in restoring peace and order in Daudu, saying, the Governor’s visit was timely as it would end the unrest.