“Before I formed thee in the belly, I knew thee…”

Meaning that before your father even found your mother and said he wanted to marry her; that is, if your father married your mother. There are some people whose parents never married.

“…And before thou camest out of the womb, I sanctified thee and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations…”

That is, before you came out of the womb, that nobody knew what you were going to become, God sanctified you. That is, even before your father and your mother got married, even before you were conceived, He ordained you.

In summary , this is what is known as destiny.

You have not been born, your parents were not married, you did not even know whether they were going to meet each other, you were still in the womb, but there was an ordination upon your life.

So that your destiny is what God has ordained in His mind that you would become when you come to the earth.

That your destiny is actually the reason you were born. Herein lies the great tragedy. There can be no blessing for the fish who decides to stay on the tree.

There can be no blessing for a monkey who decides to stay in the water. That is not what they were made for. What a tragedy it is when God said “thou shall be a farmer”, but now you are teaching. God said “thou shall be a pilot”, but now you are a tailor. That is the tragedy.

The tragedy is that once you begin to do what heavens did not ask you to do, then you say “God, bless it, bless it”, it becomes a very useless prayer. This is the tragedy. A serious tragedy. So sometimes, when we talk about destiny, people do not understand.

Jesus said “the Son of Man goeth as it is written of Him”. What they wrote about Him is what He is doing.

Meaning that a human being can go as it is not written of him. So if you are going as it is not written of you, then the devil has a right to mess you up because you are in the wrong thing. You are doing the wrong business. You are in the wrong profession, and you are not getting younger, you are getting older.

I pray for somebody here, any power that has diverted your destiny, I break that power here today in the name of Jesus.

Destiny is a very serious matter. No man can succeed outside his divine destiny. Therefore, your greatest enemy on earth is any power, personality, force, environment, spirit, strongman that does not want you to fulfil your destiny. Once their battle is against your destiny, then it is your greatest enemy. So you can now see why God is interested in the issue of destiny. And the enemy is also interested in the issue of destiny.

Once they can cajole a man or a woman out of that divine destiny, the enemy will just be attacking you anyhow, because the address to which heaven is sending your blessings, you are not there. You have relocated to where the blessing is not. And this is a very serious matter. So, that is the value of destiny. But then there are altars whose assignment it is, to assassinate destinies.

There are altars that create destiny obituaries. It is good to examine them one by one. So if you know the one that is harassing your destiny, you can deal with it.

The first altar of destiny assassination is lack of spirituality.*

That is, you are not a spiritual person. You refuse to be spiritual. You refuse to be born again. You refuse to be sanctified. You refuse to receive the baptism of the Holy Spirit. You refuse to move in the things of the spirit. Destiny is a spiritual thing.

Spirituality is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. You need to be spiritual now. There is too much evil around us. There are too many evil people around us. There are so many powers of darkness moving all over the place. There are so many human beings who are not human beings. There are so many unfriendly friends. This is the first altar of destiny assassination.

The second altar of destiny assassination is spiritual ignorance.*

The Bible says “my people perish for lack of knowledge”. Jesus said “you shall know the truth, and the truth you know shall set you free”. You need to know something. Ignorance is a disaster. Ignorance is voluntary misfortune. Every man’s mountain is a mountain of his ignorance. Ignorance has destroyed, is destroying and will continue to destroy. Therefore, ignorance is a big problem.

Our major problem is sometimes ignorance. Paul was killing the Christians, not knowing that it was his destiny. He was going to become a part of them. Ignorance is a terrible thing. That is why I pray this very common prayer anywhere I have to talk like this:

May the Lord damage our ignorance in the name of Jesus.

Spiritual ignorance can be so terrible because you can marry the wrong wife or husband, do the wrong thing, and since you are doing the wrong thing and did it ignorantly; it is not an excuse and there is a problem.