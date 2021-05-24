The emerging ugly trend of attacks on offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is worrisome and quite alarming, especially in a democratic dispensation. However one looks at the condemnable criminal disposition, it is without justification just as it is a calculated assault on the nation’s democratic process and institutions.

What are the motives behind these attacks? What do the perpetrators intend to achieve? These are questions begging for answers as preparation for elections get under way.

In recent weeks, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states have witnessed deliberate attacks on INEC offices and facilities. In all these, electoral materials, operational vehicles and facilities were either vandalised or set ablaze. And just last week, the nation witnessed in horror yet another attack on INEC headquarters in Enugu. This was after the undemocratic elements had on May 13, attacked and burnt down the commission’s offices in Udenu area of the state.

What is happening in the South East and South South regions is a reflection of the insecurity in the country. The number of INEC offices burnt so far has risen to 23. It is, indeed, distressing to observe that INEC offices and facilities are now targets of attacks by hoodlums.

Some persons have said that the character of the attack fingers secession advocates who are disenchanted with the Nigerian government and electoral system. Assuming this is the case, the perpetrators are making a big mistake, because it is only through a democratic process that the issue of political maginalisation can be truly addressed.

The attacks also pose a potential threat to citizens’ right to vote in an election. But whether one likes it or not, election is unarguably considered the best way to effect desirable leadership change.

Again, these attacks will, no doubt, have adverse effects on the funding and conduct of next elections, especially in 2023. The persistent attacks on the commission’s facilities can undermine INEC’s capacity to organise elections and dent the electoral process. The cost of damage is colossal. In Akwa Ibom, for instance, no fewer than 345 ballot boxes and 135 voting cubicles were burnt by gunmen. Also, the miscreants razed INEC office at Afaha, Ikot Ebak, headquarters of Essien Udium local council area.

Although there were no casualties in the various attacks, the damage to the physical infrastructure and electoral materials was total. Nothing has been salvaged from ballot boxes and voting cubicles to generating sets and office furniture and equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

INEC offices and facilities have been provided by the government to serve the local communities and give access to participation in electoral processes and democratic governance. Targeting such important national assets and repositories of electoral materials that took time and enormous resources to procure cannot be justified. Replacing these facilities in the prevailing economic circumstances will entail the. Deployment of resources that otherwise would have been used for other purposes. This obvious has a way of affecting adversely electoral services in the same communities.

As a newspaper, we are worried by this ugly trend and the danger it portends to the nation’s fragile democracy. We, therefore, call on the security agencies to step up their operations and restore security in the country. That way, the nation and its citizens will be safer and the facilities needed to enable the development of a democratic culture such as INEC offices will be protected.

Leaders in the South East and South South can play a role in curbing the menace of attacks on INEC offices in the regions. They can do well by inviting the aggrieved youths to dialogue with a view to putting a permanent stop to the attacks. Assuming the attacks are by local youths. Let the people know that they need to protect public institutions in their own interest.

It’s high time, Nigerians regarded INEC offices and facilities as their property and protected them against attacks. We hope that as INEC meets with security agencies today, measures will be worked out to identify and deal with the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and bring them to justice. An attack on INEC is an attack on democracy and the Nigerian State. That must not be allowed to continue.