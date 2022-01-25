Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a major military offensive against terrorists raiding communities in Niger State. The order came on a day the terrorists killed three persons and abducted 28 others in Farin-Shinge, Kulho, Jigawa, Dogo Fadama communities of Mashegu local government areas of Niger State.

The level of insecurity in Niger State is worrisome, to say the least. According to the state governor Abubakar Sani Bello, in the first two weeks of this month and year, terrorists carried out as many as 50 raids on hapless communities during which they murdered more than 300 persons and kidnapped over 200 others, including security personnel and foreign nationals. Bello gave this report to the president at the State House Abuja.

Within this period also, the terrorists slaughtered about 200 people in Zamfara State, though Governor Muhammad Bello Matawalle later claimed that ‘just’ 58 people were killed.

This is not the first time the Niger State governor has cried out over the activities of terrorists in the state. In April last year, he raised the alarm that Bolo Haram terrorists had taken over and hoisted their flags in Kaure in Shiroro Local Government Area, displacing thousands of residents.

He also warned that the terrorists were trying to make Kaure their home and headquarters like they did in Sambisa Forest, Borno State. Kaure is only two hours’ drive to Abuja.

The state has also suffered a share of the mass abductions of school children. On February 17, last year, terrorists struck at Government Science College, Kagara, killing one student and kidnapping 42 others, including 27 students, three members of staff and 12 of their relations. The kidnappers demanded N100 million ransom. They were released on February 27, 2021.

In May last year, 136 pupils were abducted from another school, Salihu Tanko Islamic school, Tegina, in the Rafi Local Government Area. The schools and parents scrambled to raise the demanded ransom. The victims only regained their freedom 88 days later on August 26, last year. October 2, 2021, the bandits killed two soldiers and injured 12 others in Kagara community, as well as ransacking the emir’s palace. The list is becoming endless.

The exasperated state governor complained that his earlier distress calls had not been promptly responded to. Happily, the president has now ordered a military crackdown on the outlaws.

The prospect of securing Niger State is no small challenge due to its size. It is the largest state in Nigeria in terms of landmass with 76,363 square kilometres – it is larger than all the five states of South East rolled into one. Consequently, there are many ungoverned spaces that bandits and terrorists exploit to cause mayhem. The governor spoke of losing many forests to the terrorists.

As a newspaper, we are, however, pleased that the state is beginning to receive deserved attention from the Armed Forces. In one of his responses to these horrendous attacks, the president said that it was an act of desperation by bandits fleeing relentless pressure from military forces. That may be correct and it imposes on the commanders of the Niger operation the urgency to coordinate strategically so that the bandits are not just dislodged but not allowed to move to other regions to carry on with their gruesome activities. That is a real concern. Already, pockets of kidnapping incidents are rife along border communities that Niger shares with Abuja. Due to the military offensive on bandits in Zamfara, the epicentre of bandit terrorism has been shifting to western Katsina, to Birnin Gwari Area in southern Kaduna, to the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, to Shiroro/Rafi area of Niger State, to Zuru region in Kebbi and to Northern part of Sokoto. It was Governor Amina Masari of Katsina State who told a visiting federal government delegation in December that the security crisis in his state had been “exacerbated by the influx of bandits and criminals displaced by the defective manoeuvres of security personnel deployed for Operation Hadarin Daji in neighbouring Zamfara State”.

As a newspaper, we do not see much gain in merely chasing terrorists from one place to another. Also of concern to this newspaper is the penchant by the federal government to publicise an impending military operation. This removes the element of stealth and surprise, and allows the enemy to prepare or flee. The military should know more, especially as it had often admitted that this is not conventional warfare.

Invariably, with the federal government gazetting the court pronouncement of bandits as terrorists, the military should deploy its best arsenal, including the Super Tucano jets, to deliver a deadly blow on these terrorists.