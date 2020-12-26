The founder and chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Sam Nda-Isaiah, died on Friday, December 11, 2020, after a brief illness in Abuja. In this piece compiled by NKECHI ISAAC, some former workers of the company, under the aegis of LEADERSHIP Alumni recount their personal experiences and how they’ll remember the late media mogul

Sam Could Hardly Be Defeated

Nnamdi Samuel – managing director/chief executive officer of Asabsa Farms Global Limited

I started my working career with the LEADERSHIP Confidential, a biweekly subscription-only newsletter in 2003. I was charged with producing, distributing and marketing of the newsletter nationwide.

By the time LEADERSHIP was established in 2004, I was appointed personal assistant to the chairman. From there, I rose through the ranks, serving as acting editor of Leadership.ng; chief of staff to the chairman; associate director; executive director of LEADERSHIP Holdings; group executive director and finally chief operating officer of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group Ltd.

I had a very cordial working relationship with Chairman. He was very good to me in everything. He took me as a kid brother and cared for me and my family members. I was probably the closest person to him after his wife and children. In fact, his wife calls him Maigida and Sweety and jokingly called me Maigida 2 probably because every time she talked to her husband on anything, he would simply tell her: “Tell Nnamdi, or discuss with Nnamdi”. So almost everything about him, I was privileged to know them, and I didn’t abuse that privilege.

He was a goal-getter and would push you to achieve what you would ordinarily not think of doing. Once he noticed you were ready to learn and serious, he would decimate you with tasks after tasks and still monitor you.

One attribute that made him stand out among his peers was his serious-mindedness on issues he believed in. Because he read a lot, he was hardly a novice to issues. During several of our unending management meetings where he chaired, he would talk and talk and talk. You hardly defeat him.

I will remember him as someone who had a great impact in my life and the lives of my family members. Without him, I would not have probably attained my status in life.

As A Pharmacist, He Invaded And Dominated The Media

Dr Cletus Akwaya – publisher/editor-in-chief, DAILY ASSET

I worked as the group managing director of LEADERSHIP from 2016 – 2017.

My period at LEADERSHIP was very interesting as it marked a turning point in my career in media practice. As GMD, I worked directly with the chairman, and met several hours every day to deliberate on crucial corporate strategies. We also travelled together to many places for meetings and engagements. From this vantage position, I knew him closely and came to appreciate some of his personal leadership qualities.

There was no dull moment with the chairman, Sam Nda-Isaiah as he was full of new ideas on almost any issue. There was nothing, absolutely nothing that was impossible in his calculations. He would give tasks and call me several times to follow up about implementation. Sometimes he would call me late night, perhaps assuming I was also awake as he often worked all night long.

Any time he returned from a foreign trip, he would bring a basket of new ideas and would immediately demand that they be incorporated in our corporate strategy. He was always in the mood to bring about innovations and would not like to hear that a new idea was not realistic or unattainable.

I learnt how to be firm in corporate decision-making from the chairman. His power of negotiation was second to none. He would not accept “no” for an answer from anybody, no matter how highly placed. He hated excuses, punished indolence but generously rewarded ingenuity and hard work among the staff. It was commonplace to see him promote a staff twice in a year, if the staff deserved it. He could identify potential in a new staff and would not hesitate to challenge a new staff with leadership positions. He failed on a few occasions but got it right most times as such staff often excelled in their responsibilities.

Mr Nda- Isaiah was a tough man, a workaholic, one would say. He had tremendous courage to take risks and perfectly matched it with intelligence, both of which helped him to excel in his endeavours.

Behind his toughness, he was genuinely humane and extremely kind to people who came his way seeking assistance.

Nda-Isaiah will be remembered as the quintessential pharmacist, who invaded the world of the media and dominated it in a very short time to the amazement of his contemporaries. He would remain for a long time, a reference point in the courage to speak truth to power in the manner he did in his columns and which also became the tradition of the LEADERSHIP titles.

Chairman Was Great, Resilient, Admirable Man

Lara Olugbemi – administrator, The Lighthouse Ministries Int’l, and an independent media practitioner

I left LEADERSHIP in 2015 as director, standards, having also served as editor, Weekend and director of services, among other positions.

My experience with chairman really cannot be captured in a few sentences. Working with him stretched me to and beyond limits I ordinarily would have probably never reached by myself. He made me cry many times in those early days when I was trying to find my feet in the position of title editor, thrust on me suddenly. But, in spite of his tough, gruff exterior, I soon came to discover and was left in no doubt that he had my back all the way. He was encouraging and supportive. The fact that he entrusted me with that position did speak volumes about the kind of person he was. He gave me a platform and room to grow. And he personally watched over that process, constantly telling me that I could not afford to fail. He was out to build his dreams, but beyond that and more importantly, he was out to build people and help them to see their potential and greatness.

I still refer to him as my chairman until today and will forever remember him as a great, resilient, admirable man, who God used to mentor and train me for leadership. He was bold and courageous and for all his harshness, a very kind and caring man.

He Was Jack Of All Trades And Master Of All

Ebriku John Friday – special assistant on print media to the Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade.

I was GM digital asset; chief revenue officer; assistant to the chairman. After holding various positions previously.

Working closely with him was quite tasking and exhausting. You have to be patient, diligent, dutiful and intelligent to stand his pressure. And I won his confidence within a short period and got several gifts from him. But I have to move on. He still remained my friend and mentor. And like he told me, John you are still a member of the LEADERSHIP family.

I will remember him as a boss, leader and friend, who drilled and helped me to rediscover myself, built my self-confidence. His tenderness, quest for knowledge, love for children and humanity in general is unequalled. I will remember him for his towering vision as a jack of all trades and master of all. I will remember him for his writing skills and the ease with which he articulates his thoughts in a precise and concise manner. He made a huge impact in my life that will live with me forever. May his soul rest in peace.

Chairman Left His Mark On The Sands Of Time

Chuks Ohuegbe – director, publication, Nigerian Pilot NewspaperThe last position I held in LEADERSHIP was the managing editor.

The summary of my experience with chairman is that he was a man endowed with the gift of identifying talents and nurturing them. His other name is excellence. He believed in raising the bar consistently, disdained slothfulness. There was no impossibility in his dictionary. All things and goals are achievable. Ever willing to assist anyone, no matter your tribe or religion, in actualising one’s dream. Sometime in 2009, we published a story that the then President Umaru Musa Yar’adua had taken ill and flown abroad in an air ambulance. It turned out to be factually incorrect. The president personally instituted a legal action against LEADERSHIP newspapers. Chairman and all the editors involved were listed as defendants. Every court day, chairman would lead all of us to the court, where we were docked. I worked very closely with our counsel who commuted from Kaduna every hearing day. In one of the days, we reviewed the proceedings, I asked the chairman what would be our fate as individuals and that of LEADERSHIP as a growing concern if the court found us guilty. Chairman didn’t even allow me to finish asking my question when he retorted: “If the court finds us guilty, we go to jail. But, but, but LEADERSHIP Newspapers will never die”.

Samuel Ndanusa Isaiah was an avatar. He had a mission to impact his environment positively at a record time. Chairman left his mark on the sands of time. Committed to a fault for a better Nigeria. Spoke truth to power, but was never given the opportunity to lead. May his soul find rest. Amen.

Sam Would Be Remembered For His Courage To Speak Truth To Power

Iyobosa Uwugiaren – editor, Nation’s Capital/ member, Editorial Board, THISDAY The last position I held at LEADERSHIP was director, editorial/business

Sam was a perfectionist — he refused to accept any standard short of perfection. He was a humanist, who regularly emphasized the core values of human beings: knowledge and high moral conduct. He was very generous in rewarding hardworking staff. And I benefited from his good gesture. I was promoted five times in my seven working years in LEADERSHIP. I won Staff of The Year twice.

Sam will be remembered for his excellent journalism works; his courage to speak truth to power; his care for people around him; and his love for our country.

He Was Tough, Firm, Courageous, Respectful Of Superior Ideas

Golu Timothy – former member, House of Representatives

I rose through the ranks when I joined LEADERSHIP in 2006. I covered FCT, got promoted to the pioneer politics editor; I was doing this alongside covering other beats such as the State House Villa, FCT and others. I was redeployed to be the group news editor for many months before my last promotion to the position of associate editor, State House from where I resigned on December 1, 2010, to contest for the Plateau State House of Assembly (2011-2015) and then got elected to the House of Representatives (2011-2019).

My experience with the late Chief Sam Nda-Isaiah were those of mixed grill all to the glory of God. He was a unique character, exceptional in content and exercise. He was a very short man in physical size but very tall in the mind with big ideas above his physique.

He was tough, firm, courageous, respectful of superior ideas but very argumentative and quarrel some that you had to stand your ground to scale through with a good idea. He likes quality and was impressed with good performance. He does not believe in the so call age-long ‘experience’ where competence is sometimes sacrificed on the alter of how long one has been on the job. Once you can do it there and now, he is satisfied. Through that unusual process, a lot of talents and potentials were discovered and sustained at LEADERSHIP to the envy of the entire media industry. He made young people feel good and take up challenging responsibilities which helped boost their confidence in many areas of life.

You don’t need to fear the lion in his face. You only need to do the right thing and defend it. He sacked me more than seven times and reinstated me the same number of times. He was a man of passion and commitment to a cause.

I will remember Sam Nda-Isaiah ( of blessed memory) for being a dogged nationalist and detribalised human being who believes in equality and was never given to sentiments of brotherhood or religion or ethnicity. He feared no one and was capable of defending his actions anywhere anytime. He respected time and always sought for new knowledge.

Sam Loved Nigeria And Strove To Make It Better

Amina Alhassan Ahman – head of media, WAELE Africa Foundation, and editor-in-chief, WAELE African Women Magazine

I was an assistant managing editor with Leadership Newspaper before I left in 2017.

Oga Sam, or Chairman, as we used to call him, had always been nice to me, and, despite his penchant for perfectionism, he was quite understanding and helped me find my feet in journalism.

I remember when I first met him. I loved writing and was looking for work after being a housewife for many years and then widowed. My friend Khadija, who wrote a weekly column recommended I apply for a job opening, which, after much persuasion, I did. She didn’t prepare me for the man Sam. Seeing that he was a Nupe man, I knelt down to greet him the Nupe tradition, to his amazement (I caught a surprised look and a faint smile). I later learnt that he was not your typical Nupe man, nor driven by those traditional ways…What was my own? I was just trying to impress.

I was interviewed by him personally; we talked about various topics and he listened to my stumbling and nervous responses with keen interest. I must have made some impression on him because I got hired. This was in 2005. Thus began my 13-year career at LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group.

He encouraged me in so many ways, pushed and pushed till I became editor of one of the titles. I had immense respect for chairman. I not only saw him as a boss but as a big brother that I was careful not to disappoint, especially being from north, where female journalists are still so few and even less that occupy top editorial positions.

He was brilliant and full of new ideas that would make the paper stand out among the best.

He Was A School One Could Not Graduate From

Dele Fanimo, executive director, Crest FM, Akure.

But for Providence, I never thought of working in the LEADERSHIP newspaper. It’s rare for someone schooled in the Lagos-Ibadan axis to think of foray into the North. But at the end of the I still worked for him.

On this day in September, 2017, a call came from a female former colleague, earnestly begging me that ” someone will call you soon. You don’t know him. Please consider his request.” Without allowing me to probe further, she dropped the call. Few minutes later, a strange caller came on the line. “My name is Obi Azuru. I’m the managing director, LEADERSHIP newspaper, Abuja. I need you to help me bring our Lagos Office back to life” My first thought was to turn him down, but I told him to allow me time to ruminate over the offer.

Days later, my phone rang, “Hello, I’m Sam Nda-Isaiah. Meet me at the lobby of Eko Hotel as soon as possible. I’ll be waiting” and he hanged up. I said this is it.

Off I dashed to the hotel. He didn’t allow me to settle down before the first salvo came.

He asked “Dele, what do you think is wrong with Lagos Office?” After a long discussion, I came on board.

And the job started. A week later, I was invited to attend the Board Meeting. A week later, I returned to Abuja on his invitation and everyone within the office started congratulating me. I retorted that if it was for the car, there was no need for such compliments. Unknown to me, the chairman had elevated me to the position of Executive Director.

The following morning, the office was in a turmoil as a result of execution of a court judgement. I quickly dashed out of the hotel to the office. To cut a long story short, I took charge of the situation. The following morning LEADERSHIP newspaper was on the newsstand to the chagrin of detractors who had posted it everywhere that the paper had gone under.

The chairman was appreciative of this as the six workers who stood firmly to protect the company assets, on my recommendation, were instantly given letters of commendation and cash award.

I was summoned by the chairman on 28 December, 2017, barely two months in LEADERSHIP. In his characteristic manner, he just said: “You have been interview twice. Mine is the third. I have found you worthy to take charge of LEADERSHIP. You have the power to hire and fire. If you like sack everybody and start at fresh” While I was still thinking of what to say, he gave me my first assignment.

I once told Chairman that he’s a school where no one ever graduates. He was smart to develop a tough, no nonsense facade, behind which endless milk of kindness and compassion flow. He was a thorough person who didn’t brook lazy attitude. Woe betide you if you were not armed with a jotter and pen any time you were with him. He would always come up with “impossible ideas” but most time, they worked. He was quick to order you to sack, but before you leave his presence, he would extol that the same person’s virtue.

Sam Had Deep Repertoire Of Knowledge And History

Ruth Tene Natsa – Abuja Bureau Chief, ThisNigeria

I worked in LEADERSHIP from August 2010 to February 2020. While in LEADERSHIP I was a reporter covering the mining and agricultural beats; editor, Style Magazine (Sunday pull-out); editor, LEADERSHIP Friday; editor, Special Projects; editorial director, MDAs; and editor, National Economy.

One thing the chairman passed on to me was the ability to look for solutions rather than challenges. He gave me the platform and forced my creative ability to meet the challenges on the job. His passion for knowledge also forced me to learn. You couldn’t succeed with him without having deep intellectual prowess. Every moment with him I left richer than I came. He was a deep repertoire of knowledge and history.

I will definitely remember him, as the man who dared to dream big. He was the man with big ideas and he passed that to me. Thank you, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

He was dogged and committed to causes he believed in

Catherine Agbo, deputy editor-in-chief Daily Asset

I resigned from LEADERSHIP in 2017 as the editorial director.

My first impression of chairman, which was largely formed by accounts of him I had heard from others was that he was a man whose word was final on all issues, no respecter of persons, particularly his staff and generally mean. This impression would, however, change in 2014 when I became editor and started working closely with him. I saw him differently. He was a hard worker, a man who saw only possibilities, no matter how difficult a situation seemed.

Chairman was a respecter of women and also very empathetic. His general demeanour never showed this but he was a kind man.

I will remember chairman for his doggedness and commitment to causes he believed in. Chairman taught me how to try different ideas and follow through till results are achieved. I learnt from him how to be resilient and tenacious. He would give you a difficult task and remind you that if it was easy, just anyone out there would have been doing it. Chairman was a man who held strongly to his views on issues but would on a few occasions, give in to superior argument, but you would have to do a difficult job of convincing him.

He was the man who gave me the platform to become all I am today as far as my journalism career is concerned and I am eternally grateful for the opportunity.

He was always awake with the breaking news

Lilian Agih Ryland – Seattle, Washington State

Lilian was a crime reporter; politics editor; assistant news editor; editor, LEADERSHIP Sunday; acting editor, LEADERSHIP and managing editor, LEADERSHIP Group Limited.

Chairman was truly one of a kind…tough on the outside but all heart really. As evident in my history with the company, it was a thrill working with him; a constant roller coaster of amazing ideas and projects. He had low tolerance for stupidity and that kept me on my toes. Chairman knew something about everything just as he had a book on just about every topic. His least favourite responses were “I don’t know” and “It is difficult/ impossible”. Somehow, he was always awake. He would call me at 1am with a breaking news and his first words would be “Are you asleep?” Working with him was extremely demanding; the hours were long and the assignments complex, but it was the most fulfilling experience. With each encounter I learned something new. With each difficult project, I gained more confidence in my abilities. With each criticism, I developed a tougher shell. He was an excellent multi-tasker, a skill I have proudly mastered. His mentorship transformed me from a timid, insecure reporter to this confident, strong woman who is determined to build an empire. I am privileged to have worked directly with him. I am thankful to have stayed in touch with him, thankful that I was able to tell him how positively he influenced my life.

I will always remember him as an exceptional boss who never settled for 99.9 per cent. He never let boundaries or difficulties stop him. As he would say, “If it were easy, any stupid person would do it”. These are words I live by. I will always remember the twinkle in his eyes, and how fast he talked when he had a great idea and how he would end the conversation with “do it now and get back to me”. I will remember him as the one who first believed in me when I didn’t even know what I was capable of. He took a chance on me and made me who I am today. It hurts so badly that I will never see him, text or call him again. If you have worked with him, you know he was always awake. I don’t know how he did it. I guess it’s time for that final rest, to catch up on all that lost sleep. Adieu dear boss.