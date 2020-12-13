The persistent wrangling between the executive and legislative arms of government in Nigeria took a critical turn last week when the House extended an invitation to the president to appear before it, a situation which prompted a call for the president’s impeachment, IGHO OYOYO writes.

The recent call for impeachment of President Muhammad Buhari may not be strange to many Nigerians, as it was the second time the National Assembly and the main opposition party, the PDP, were pushing for it, either because the executive failed to recognise their importance by deliberately flouting due process or that some legislators only want their voices to be recognised by the executive.

The first time the issue of impeaching President Buhari came up at the National Assembly on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, when members of the House of Representatives and some senators triggered the move over the purchase of 12 super Tucano fighter jets worth $496 million from the United States government without legislative backing.

The Presidency, however, explained to the legislators that the aim of acquiring the aircraft, expected to arrive in 2020, was to further strengthen the fight against insecurity in the country.

The bone of contention then was that the approval of the funds used for purchasing the jets was without appropriation by the National Assembly, even as the Constitution stipulates that such extra budgetary allocation needs legislative approval.

With that, the move to impeach the president got a strong basis, because they proved that he did not follow due process, which violated the National Assembly’s process, proceedings and the amended 1999 constitution.

However, Buhari defended himself through a letter to the senate president and speaker of the House of Representatives on April 25, 2018, that he went ahead with the purchase because he felt that the National Assembly would not object to it.

The letter read: “In the expectation that the National Assembly would have no objection to the purchase of this highly specialised aircraft which are critical to national security, I granted anticipatory approval for the release of $496,374,470.00. This was paid directly to the treasury of the United States government.”

This justification seemed to annoy the lawmakers more as they pointed out that Sections 80 and 81 of the 1999 Constitution do not recognize anticipatory approval.

The recent call for President Buhari’s impeachment came on Sunday, December 6, 2020 when the PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives called on Nigerians to compel their representatives in the National Assembly to immediately commence impeachment proceedings against Buhari for what they described as gross incompetence, persistent and continuous breach of Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution.

Hon. Kingsley Chinda, leader of the PDP caucus, in a statement explained that the section provides that security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

The caucus also wants members of the Federal Executive Council to invoke the provisions of Section 144 (1) of the Constitution by declaring that the president is incapable of discharging the functions of his office.

He stated that the section provides that the president or vice-president shall cease to hold office if by a resolution passed by two-thirds majority if declared incapable of discharging the functions of his office.

Chinda said it was disheartening that the president has failed to lead Nigerians from the front as he promised, that Nigerians are daily and defencelessly killed by terrorists and bandits, while the economy is being freely bled by public officers.

He cited the recent killing of farmers in Zambarmari area of Borno State, adding that the reactions of the presidency and the military to such killings highlighted a certain crassness and lame duck attitude that had for the past five years come to define the Buhari presidency.

He said the body language of the government was worrisome as it emboldened terrorists in the country, and the greater worry for the country is the lackadaisical posture and the effeminate reactions of the presidency and the military that follow the dastardly attacks.

He said; “The PDP caucus in the House of Representatives has observed with deep pain the dastardly attacks on poor farmers which have continued unabated across the vast swathes of northern Nigeria, which came to a sad climax in Zabarmari, near Maiduguri.

“The attacks continue to take a consistent pattern – a pattern that results in mass deaths and emboldens the insurgents to embark on more spectacular attacks that provide them national and global attention.

“Northern Nigeria has long become the vortex of massacres. From Buni Yadi, Gamboru, Baga, Gwoza, Shiroro, Konduga, Kawuri, Southern Kaduna to Benue and certainly everywhere else in Nigeria, lives are being snatched by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers who have no respect for the sanctity of life.

“While President Buhari idles in the typical fashion of Emperor Nero as our country burns, questions must be asked about his capacity to lead at a time our country desires robust and responsible leadership that can pull it from the brink and rescue it from the debilitations of insurgents, terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

“President Buhari is unwilling, as it consistently appears, to provide leadership to our fast collapsing country. Rather than take the proverbial bull by the horns, President Buhari ensconces himself in Aso Rock, typical of a Mourner-in-Chief, and issues press statements that make no meaning to a grieving nation.”

He said a true leader who is worth every ounce of respect leads from the front as he assured Nigerians that he will do, and a true leader does not hide from those he leads and pretends to mourn with the circus, whilst in fact, he lacks empathy and compassion.

He added; “When a country elects a president based on sentiments and deceit, the country becomes saddled with circus, pantomime jesters who reduce statecraft to utter joke. Our country is in the grips of the clowns, hyenas and the circus is on. We need to rescue Nigeria from the clowns, acrobats, trapeze actors, hawks and hyenas manipulating the statecraft.

“Most painful is that whilst leadership is completely absent in Nigeria and the country dovetailing to a state of survival of the fittest, the economy is being fleeced in an unprecedented manner by public office holders. Recall the warning by Albert Einstien that ‘the world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.”

However, Chinda’s statement did not go down well with APC faithful in the National Assembly who described the call for Buhari’s impeachment as illogical, and a tool mischievously thrown to disrupt the agenda of the visit of the president to the House.

Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the spokesman of the House of Representatives, said; “The attention of the House of Representatives and her leadership has been drawn to the press release by Hon Kingsley Chinda, titled “Nigeria saddled with the circus” circulated over most dailies on the 6th of December, 2020, where he called on constituents irrespective of political party, tribe or religion to compel their representatives to commence impeachment process against the president.

“This opinion of a single member of the opposition party in the House has been misinterpreted by journalists as the voice of the entire House of Representatives when it does not represent the weakest opinion of the minority-caucus of the 9th House.

“Even among the minority caucus, Hon Kingsley Chinda lost the opportunity to speak for the entire minority when he lost the minority leadership election to Hon Ndudi Elumelu, the minority leader of the 9th Assembly, a wound that has refused to heal.”

He said it was the structure of the minority and majority caucus leaderships that is recognized by the House as any statement not emanating from these and the spokesman of the House does not in any way reflect either the minority, majority or general position of the 9th House of Representatives and should be disregarded like his other divisive, distracting, destabilizing and destructive positions.

“The motive behind this press release as well as the timing leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of most progressives who were instructed by their constituents to request for an interaction with the president, a task many thought was not possible seeing that in the history of our democracy none of the past presidents obliged the parliamentary request for an interactive session and none of the past leaderships of the assembly was able to use parliamentary back channel diplomacy, adopted and applied by the current leadership to secure the acceptance of Mr. President to this invitation, an outing that has strengthened our democratic principles.

“If this call came post-president’s visit for the failure to dialogue well enough in securing solutions or due to his inability to put our positions to use, it would appear logical. Unfortunately, this call is not only illogical, it appears as a tool mischievously thrown up to disrupt the agenda of the coming visit with all it sets out to achieve in the spirit of nation building which remains the mantra of the 9th Assembly and is considered a joint task,” he said.

He said in the view of the 9th Assembly, it would remain a call made wrongfully to distract the members whose minds are set on the visit and the expected achievements.

“It is surprising that Hon Kingsley Chinda was among those who insisted on the invitation of the president, probably expecting a gross disregard from the president who surprisingly broke the jinx and kindly obliged our request.”

However, despite the series of calls, it is believed that the move to impeach a sitting president is a tedious and rigorous one, which definitely makes it near impossible to achieve, mostly in a democratic setting like Nigeria, where there are political and personal interests taking the center stage in the polity.

Simon Baba Yerima, a political analyst, said Section 143 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) gives a breakdown of what removing the president would look like. Assuming this was to happen, it would take at least three months to complete.

He said with the recent killings in the country and other security challenges, the lawmakers have the right to summon the president to explain to them the way forward, that they also have the right to call for his impeachment if they are not satisfied that Nigerians are safe under his leadership.

“By now, with the rate at which terrorism has taken over the country, people are being killed on daily basis, we thought that the president would change his security chiefs and replace them with competent ones that can deal with the situation headlong. But, reverse is the case.

“However, even if the opposition is angry and wants the president to be impeached, the truth is that it is almost an impossible task to achieve, because getting the numbers to achieve such task is not possible in the present way our politics is played. Also, there are procedures that must be followed before a ruling president can be impeached,” he said.

According to Idachaba, from his research, a notice in writing would first be sent to the president alleging gross misconduct, the notice has to be signed by at least one third of members of the National Assembly and presented to the senate president.

“Within seven days, the president and every member of the National Assembly both the Senate and House of Representatives must get a copy of the notice of allegation. The president has a right to reply, if he does, the statement will be served to every member of the National Assembly.

“Each house would debate whether or not the allegation against the president should be investigated. This motion for investigation needs to be passed by not less than two – thirds of all the members of each house.

“If the motion does not get to the required majority, the impeachment process stops without further action. However, if the opposite occurs, the motion is passed. Within seven days of passing the motion, the chief justice of Nigeria is to appoint a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations,” he said.

He further said that within three months of being appointed, the panel is to report its findings to each legislative chamber, and that the president has a right to defend himself during the panel proceedings or hire a legal practitioner to do so.

“If the panel report cannot be proven, no further action will be taken. However, if proven, the National Assembly will consider the report, and a resolution for the adoption of the report will be moved. For the resolution to be adopted, it must be supported by at least two – thirds of all the members of each house. Once adopted, the president will be removed from office and vice president immediately takes over.

“The truth is that I will describe this call as another fruitless one that has no lifeline. From the look of things, there is no way any impeachment of a sitting president in Nigeria can scale through. Our legislation has not matured to that level, because of too many political and selfish interests in our system,” he said.