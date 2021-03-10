By SAM EGWU, Lokoja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has conferred the “Friend of the Church” award on Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, in recognition of his stand on equity and fair treatment of Christians in the state as well as his friendly disposition towards the religion.

The award was presented to the governor by the CAN national president, Rev Samson Ayokunle during the official dedication of the Government House Chapel built by the governor in July 2019 after 28 years of the existence of the State Government House.

The CAN president thanked the governor for his step to bring justice and inclusiveness adding that it was only leaders who have the spirit of God that could take the bold step to build a house for God.

Rev Ayokunle urged the federal and other state governments to emulate Kogi State governor’s approach in ensuring fairness and balance in governance between religious groups in the state, adding that such steps have guaranteed peace in the state.

He said, “In the atmosphere of justice and mutual respect prosperity would be guaranteed.”

Governor Bello who was represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja, said he could not understand why previous administrations refused to build a befitting worship centre for the Christians within the premises of the Government House, noting that because of the plural nature of the state such action was wrong.

He stated that it was quite surprising that those who belonged to a much more enlightened generation have decided to politicize issues of religion.

Governor Bello noted that when he assumed office, he saw the absence of a worship centre for Christians as an error which his administration deliberately decided to correct, hence the dedication of the Chapel was quiet significant for his administration.

The governor asserted that his government had taken such affirmative action beyond just religion but in other aspect of the society including the inclusion of women in governance as made evident in the administration’s appointive and elective positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bello lauded the CAN president for being a veritable source

of encouragement as he understood just like himself that the very soul

of the nation was at stake whenever inequity and inequality was allowed

to thrive, reiterating that he was open to counsel from the Christian

leader at all times.

Shining Star School Receives Award From Education USA

Shining Star School has emerged first position in a

recently concluded Education USA Annual Martin Luther King Performing

Arts Contest in honour of Martin Luther King (MLK) and his commitment to

peaceful demonstration during the US civil rights movement.

Education USA organises a performing arts contest among high schools

around the MLK themes of justice, peace and non-violence in January

every year by inviting the secondary school students to participate in

a play adaptation of Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech in

his honour and his commitment to a peaceful demonstration during the

civil rights movement and in recognition of his success and personal

values.

Shining Star Group of Schools, founded in 1998 and located in Kubwa,

Abuja, emerged first position in this year’s competition on 25th January 2021 as they were

exceptional in interpreting MLK’s speech through their drama

presentation. The video clips depicted various scenes where the

students preached the gospel of ending child labour,

banditry, and hate speeches.

The representative of the American Embassy and Education USA visited

the school to present the award to the school and the students.