ADVERTISEMENT

By Raliat Ahmed-Yusuf,

Prof Iyorwuese Hagher is best known in academic circles around the world for his groundbreaking research on the Kwagh-hir theatre and his political plays. The former High Commissioner to Canada, Ambassador to Mexico, Minister and a Senator of Nigeria’s Second Republic is incisive in social activism in all his writings. This February, Heinemann Educational Books Plc, releases Hagher’s debut novel, The Conquest of Azenga; that is bound to be talked and written about from coast to coast.

The novel is set in the 1900 in a fictional West African country of British Sofalia. Hagher compounds his fictive style by supplying a map of British Sofalia with its coastland, cities, tribal lands, rail systems and its two chief rivers the Solomougu and and Lafa .

The novel centers on the career of Lord Payne, the High Commissioner of Northern Sofalia who is armed with his racism, British Imperialism, to conquer and subdue the “savage” tribes of Sofalia which he is determined to civilize. He even partners with a local oppressor, the Caliph of Sobikhotanu – the biggest slave trader in Africa to subdue the other tribes in Sofalia in his erroneous belief that the Kilan tribes were racially superior and more civilized savages than the other tribes.

But Lord Payne’s indirect rule is challenged by the Azenga tribe which rejects imperialism and Christianity and is determined to civilize the Europeans instead. To make matters worse, Lord Payne’s wife, Lady Lilian Payne, falls in love and rapes Saauju, a Kilan herdsman, severely disrupting Imperial Rule in Sofalia.

Hagher fills this 300-page debut novel with a wealth of characters that are complex, symbolic and compelling, each representing the national question, the tribal question, race and gender. Heinemann Educational Books by bringing out Hagher’s debut novel seems to also launch itself back into orbit as flagship of literary fiction of high repute. Its almost like Things Fall Apart is re-born.

Iyorwuese Hagher has achieved a rare feat by writing his debut novel at the age of 71!. Very few writers on earth have achieved this feat. We look forward to reading many more books from I. Harry Hagher.