By Our Correspondent.

Professor George Odabi is an established educationist, born into a family of veteran educationists – Sir and Lady Doctor G I Odabi my father and mother . My parents established a nursery school within the precincts of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1970.

ADVERTISEMENT

He left the shores of Nigeria in 1983 for the US where he obtain a First Degree, Masters and a Doctorate.

In line with the vision of his parents, he has established 7 popular, gigantic, and standard KG, primary and secondary schools, in Garki, Games Village, Guzape, Sunny Vale, FHA Lugbe, Gwarimpa, Holywood Mabushi all in Abuja and another in Agbor, Delta State.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is uof1dih-1024×558.jpg

These are part of Deo Gratias International Group of Schools. In 2017 he became a visiting Professor with Cransfield College London, United Kingdom

Having achieved so much in pre and secondary education, Professor George Odabi has decided to advance higher to tertiary education hence the venture into Polytechnic education.

Deo Gratias is in a partnership with UNICAF to expose African students to millions of dollars worth of Scholarships opportunities, all in an effort to consolidate the gains of producing men and women of globally acceptable standard of education.

The polytechnic is in the process of consummating ongoing talks with University of the People, California, USA.

ABOUT DEO GRATIAS POLYTECHNIC

Deo Gratias Polytechnic is founded on the principles of the fear and trust in God.

The dream was envisioned several years ago but consummated in 2019 with the approval granted by Delta Sate Ministry of Higher Education.

Correspondence has opened and is on with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Kaduna and NUC Abuja, to commence resource inspection pursuant to accreditation of the courses of study in Deo Gratias Polytechnic.

There is a campus in Asaba where a multipurpose structure is under construction in the GRA Phase 3, Core Area, along Ambassador Godson Echegile Street.

A 10 – hectare virgin land has also been acquired at Alisor, Agbor, for immediate commencement of the development of the permanent site. This site is less than 5 minutes drive from the Agbor/Benin Highway.

Of keen interest is the floating of a Leadership and Business School, in Asaba in collaboration with an internationally acclaimed Faculty from St Vincent and the Grenadines in South America.

The Chancellor of Deo Gratias Polytechnic is His Royal Majesty, Dr. Benjamin Ikenchukwu, Keagboekuzi I, the Dein of Agbor Kingdom

The Pro-Chancellor is Dr. Kenneth Anayo Ejekwu, President, Chairman, PETCO Nig Ltd,

Onos Afo Temienor, Director

Names of Principal Officers of the Polytechnic

Luke Isikwei Mokwunyei, B.Sc, MNIM, FCPA – Rector

Oyewande Akindiose, B.Sc, Dip in Mgt. – Registrar

Proprietor’s Welcome Message

You are welcome to Deo Gratias Polytechnic platform.

I am Professor George Odabi

I come from a family where my parents are passionate, very passionate, about education.

My mother, Lady Doctor C I Odabi, with the active support of my late father (resting in peace), started off with a Nursery group within the staff quarters of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1970. I was blessed to be in that first class.

That seed grew to become a primary and secondary school.

Having been born into and bred in that sector, I did not ever think of anywhere else to develop, not invest, on my return to Nigeria after a sojourn in the USA.

Hence, today, we have Deo Gratias International Group of Schools in Garki, Gwarimpa, Holywood and Mabushi all in Abuja.

Being an indigene of Agbor, it would be antithetical, if not absurd, for one of such seeds not to be planted in my home soil. And so we have Deo Gratias School at Agbor.

All the schools have the full complement of crèche, nursery, primary and secondary tiers.

Not done, we are here landed on Deo Gratias Polytechnic platform.

Deo Gratias Polytechnic has the vision and mission to lift Nigerian youths to unimaginable levels.

We have a working arrangement with UNICAF to expose African students to millions of dollars worth of Scholarships opportunities. The ramifications will unfold with time and you will be very lucky to be beneficiaries.

My dear students, actually my people, as I prefer to call you, you will be exposed to an exchange programme with the University of the People, California, USA.

We just concluded a partnership arrangement with America Institute of Foreign Study AIFS to be their Nigerian counterpart. I am Fellow with ICPAN and Vice Chairman Planning and Implementation Committee proposed Anioma Open University Agbor Delta State

I am happily married to Dr. Mrs Odabi

My first two sons are Doctors and Managers in America one is a Finance Manager and recently was appointed a notary public in the city of Las Vegas by the state of Nevada, The third one is a 2 year under graduate student in the University of Las Vegas

I have 2 grandsons 6 and 9 year olds

I am not an investor but a developer in the education industry. You will be an envy of your peers elsewhere.

You are welcome to Deo Gratias Polytechnic.