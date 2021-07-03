As a Nigerian woman, marriage is often seen as the ultimate goal in life. I’ve often felt as though you’re not totally respected in our society until you become a wife and mother, when your existence is somewhat validated. Before we’ve had any time to make our mark in the world, the path our lives will go down has already been planned for us. We’ll go to school, get a degree, get married by 25, have children by 30, raise them, be a good wife, perhaps balance a career alongside all your motherly and wife duties. This idea is ingrained in our minds from young, to the point where some women would rather be a Mrs Somebody and maintain a struggling relationship than be single.

Since graduating from University, I have often felt as if my singledom has been scrutinised by relatives and family friends alike as they question the subject of marriage. It’s as if now that I have ticked the box of obtaining a degree, the next box that needs to be checked in my life is that of marriage. It’s been five years since I graduated, and while thankfully neither of my parents are trying to marry me off and have me leave our home, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t loud voices sharing their opinions from the outside.

I can recall an interrogation I endured a few years earlier from some guests that came to stay with my family from Nigeria, who claimed I was not looking to get married or taking the matter seriously. This really frustrated me – at the time I was 22, a recent graduate, had secured myself a great graduate job – but yet those achievements almost meant nothing and were disregarded because at the end of the day, all that seems to matter is marriage.

I am in no way against marriage or marrying young – I’ve always seen myself getting married and having a family of my own. However it’s very frustrating that by many still today, marriage is seen as the greatest and ultimate achievement of a woman’s life. Often during these rounds of questioning, I have been told not to focus too much on my career or make that my priority, but I say why not? If I haven’t met my Prince Charming, why should I rush? Even so, why am I being discouraged from building a life for myself, empowering myself, exploring and developing my career and ultimately just enjoying my life as it is now?

I think many of us ladies can agree that there is a double standard that is put on women with the subject of marriage, as our male counterparts are not suffering from the same sort of probing and attack as their sisters at the same age. As author, Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie so beautifully put it, “Because I am female, I am expected to aspire to marriage, I am expected to make life choices, always keeping in mind that that marriage is the most important…but why do we teach girls to aspire to marriage and why don’t we teach boys the same?”

I understand back in the days of our grandparents, marriage was almost essential for a woman to advance in having some sort of a life for herself, away from her father’s house. But as time has moved on and progressed, why in our community do we still hold marriage to such a high regard? With all this pressure, I find there is little emphasis on making sure that we find good and worthy men to enter into this long term commitment with, and it’s all about beating an arbitrary timeline.

So are we receiving all this harassment to just say we made it by such and such age, to showcase that we too can throw the Wedding of the Year, or are people missing the whole point on what marriage actually means and the effort a couple has to put into it to make it work? As a woman, I can do the same jobs as men and have the same civil rights – so why has our community’s thinking about marriage not progressed with the times?

ADVERTISEMENT

Young women like myself need to focus more on learning about and loving ourselves before making such a lifelong commitment such as marriage. We need to explore our individual identities before forming a union with another. If we can’t establish our own identity, it’ll only be a cause for many challenges down the line. It’s important to remember, marriage isn’t a race. Our culture may try to push a certain narrative, but it’s important to initially put yourself first as you go down that learning curve. Despite what society tries to make us believe, there’s no deadline or right or wrong age to get married. Ultimately it’s what works for you that’s important.