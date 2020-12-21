As the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Edo state and it candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu are engaged in a legal battle to unseat the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) candidate at federal High Court in Abuja, the recent dissolution and subsequent inauguration of Col David Imuse as the caretaker committee chairman in the state is causing political ripples as the hitherto factional chairman of APC, Anslem Ojezua threatens to empty the party via a mass defection to PDP.

Although APC in the state has had to battle internal crisis, the emerging upset in the party is the fallout of the recent reforms initiated by the party at the national level which saw the dissolution of party organs nationally.

The dissolution and inauguration of the new party leadership in Edo, like other states, was the outcome of the 9th National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC which on December 8, approved the dissolution of its organs from the polling unit levels to National Working Committee (NWC). The move is part of APC’s bid to consolidate ahead of 2023.

In Edo State however, the dissolution opened a fresh vista of Oshiomhole Ojezua political scheming in the APC. Expectedly, the coming of Col David Imuse as the chairman of the caretaker of party in Edo State, a loyalist of former national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, raised prospects of a different party. For those in this camp, the emergence of Col Imuse has finally put paid to the allegation that Ojezua all along was planted to disintegrate and unsettle the party in Edo state. But the scenario is not surprising.

The intrigues building to the September 19 governorship election in the state had resulted in the APC factionalised between camps loyal to Governor Obaseki and former APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. While the ferocious onslaught by Oshiomhole to unseat Obaseki heightened the security situation in the state, for many watchers it was a battle between political survival and dominance.

The PDP, having watched the internal battle for the control of APC, offered Obaseki its platform, who was screened out from contesting the APC primaries. Obaseki dumped APC but Ojezua who fought alongside the governor against Oshiomhole remained in the APC. While Ojezua held fast to his mandate as party chairman, Oshiomholeled camp constituted its own party leadership in the state. On September 19, Obaseki having emerged PDP candidate, survived the political landmines to secure a second term. Although Ojezua held on to power, his chairmanship was contested by the Oshiomhole-led camp until the dissolution happened.

The emergence of Imuse as the caretaker chairman of the APC against Anslem Ojezua, sparked fresh upset. Having fought against Oshiomhole alongside Obaseki in a battle to popularly tagged a fight against godfatherism in the state, Ojezua’s chairmanship of the party was viewed as a continuation of Governor Obaseki’s control of the party. What’s more, he was accused of working against the APC and it governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu during the election.

Ojezua kicked against the dissolution of states executive and accused the national leadership of the party of “negligence”. A miffed Ojezua added that the Buni-led caretaker committee “are one year behind in trying to resolve issues in the party as far as I am concerned.” Ojezua stated: “They were given six months to carry out an assignment, what have they achieved in six months. Their achievements in the first six months will give me the impression that they will do more in six months”. While expressing fears for the future of the party, the former factional state chairman said; “the future looks very bleak as a result of negligence because in Edo for instance, untold damage has been done to this party in this state”.

It was however gathered that Ojezua’s outburst against the national leadership of the party may not be unconnected to a letter he sent to the national leadership of the party which was ignored. Confirming this scenario, Ojezua had stated, “we wrote to the national caretaker committee, they did not even acknowledge receipt of that letter how much more to address the issues that were raised and that leaves much to be desired”.

At this point, the options before him had become clear, it was either he remained in the APC or join his ally, Governor Obaseki, in the PDP. When broached on the matter Ojezua gave an inkling on his next move, noting “Politics is always about choices.” Shedding more light on the possibility of his defection to the PDP, Ojezua said,

“In Edo state, we would meet very shortly and we will take a position because like I told you, politics is about choices and the choices belong to the individuals that make up the membership of any political party”. Days after, Ojezua made real his earlier threat when he announced his defection to the PDP with over 150,000 APC member. He cited loss of confidence in the national leadership of the party and alleged disobedience to the party Constitution.

The resolution was reached at an enlarged meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) of APC Committee members and the Chairmen of all the Local Government Area chapters of the Party and the State Leaders of the Party in Edo State held on Wednesday in Benin City.

The resolution which was signed by 22 members of the Executives of the party led by Mr. Anselm Ojezua and Chairmen of the party across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State, said over 150, 000 supporters of their supporters have concluded plans to defect with them. It was gathered that the decision of Ojezua to dump the APC was said to reach after series of meetings held in Benin. Part of the resolution reads:

“Having reviewed the said activities, particularly the romance between the National Caretaker Committee and leaders of a parallel group called the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) who have been parading themselves as members of the All Progressives Congress in the State inspite of their suspension from the party.

“It is hereby further resolved that 3“ our members should join on other leaders and members who have earlier relocated to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) with His Exceuency Mr. W Nogheghase Obaseki and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shuaibu. “Consequently, we encourage our teeming members and leaders at all levels of the Party numbering over one Hundred and Fifty Thousand (150,000) to also renounce their membership of the All Progressives Congress,”the resolution read.

But the Imuse-led caretaker committee chairman had expressed satisfaction with Ojezua decision to leave the party and noted that Ojezua and his cohorts had been the ‘moles and backbiters destroying the party. The APC Assistant Publicity, Comrade Victor Ofure Osehobo in a statement had lampooned Ojezua describing his claim as spurious and imaginary.

The statement reads,: “This is deliberate falsehood because Edo Imuse’s assumption of the top position in APC state leadership could mean that Oshiomhole has reaffirmed his status as a main stakeholder in the affairs of the party people know that this man has no such followership. Moreover he left the party long before now.

What is sad is that instead of staying quietly in his new party, he has chosen to embarrass himself with these claims”. “Here is a man who has lost political relevance, in all its ramifications but decided to lurk around by holding on to the APC State Party Secretariat like it is his personal property. The cassock do not make the monk! “The so-called 22 members of Ojezua’s Executive are his personal stooges just like the 150, 000 supporters which are only a figment of his imagination, because they do not exist. He just cooked up these figures so the PDP can consider his plight and give him a semblance of relevance.

“However, the APC is better for it, because Ojezua and his cohorts, were the enemies within: the moles, the liars, and backbiters who, ab initio were hired and paid by their ungrateful Master, to destroy a party that lifted him from the streets to a position of relevance. “Edo APC right now is one family under the leadership of Col David Imuse, the State Caretaker Committee Chairman.

This is the man chosen by the wisdom of the National Leadership of the APC, to stay on the saddle and with others make Edo APC a more united party, ready to move the state forward. “Col Imuse who is committed to uniting the party at all costs, has inaugurated the membership of the State Caretaker Committee and has presided over a crucial Stakeholders meeting with leaders, elders and Representatives from all the 18 local government areas of Edo State”.

“Col Imuse has extended the Olive branch by asking those who went on political sabbatical or in search of political green pastures and are either stranded or worried, to come back home to join him with the party stakeholders, to unite, rebuild and reengineer the party in Edo”. “The Edo APC however urges Ojezua to stop chasing shadows and rather find how to help his troubled party, which won the election but are not in power in Edo state to be relevant. He will do well to help them to get out of the mess they have found themselves by pocketing a scorpion,” he said.

Meanwhile, the swearing in of the caretaker committee members which held at the APC national secretariat in Abuja has ushered a new chapter for the party as Col. Imuse, remarked. Pledging loyalty to the leadership of the party, he said,

“I want to on behalf of myself and members of the APC family in Edo state congratulate the National Chairman of our party and the Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and members of his Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Congress Committee, on the success achieved so far in the arduous task of rebuilding and repositioning our ruling party. “These achievements are not without the support and leadership of our visionary President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR whose sincerity of purpose, principles of internal democracy as well as unblemished integrity has remained untainted”, Imuse said.

Imuse’s assumption of the top position in APC state leadership could mean that Oshiomhole has returned as a main stakeholder in the affairs of the party. But how rancour-free or otherwise his return will be, will be indicative of his relationship with other critical stakeholders in the party. But while the APC is grappling to adjust to the new scenario in Edo, there are flashes of upset in the ruling party in the state, PDP. The allegation that Governor Obaseki has perfected plans to conduct a fresh congress in PDP is said to be causing ripples in the party.

The decision according to a source is to bring in his trusted allies who decamped with him from the APC to occupy key positions should the Orbih congress be conducted. However, the old PDP member are said to have kicked against such plans and warned that attempt to change party’s status-quo will spark fresh crisis in the party.

Some PDP members in the state already had instituted a court action at an Abuja High Court against the planned dissolution of the party structure in the state. But as the speculation continue to gain ground in the state PDP, a former chief whip of the Senate and a PDP leader from the state, Sir Rolland Owie, dispelled the rumours that Governor Obaseki was plotting to take over the structure of the PDP for his selfish end. Defending Obaseki, Owie stated that the rumour was being peddled by a section of the opposition APC who defected with Obaseki to the PDP for their selfish interests.

He said “I want to appeal to PDP leaders and followers in Edo state to concentrate on building the party and forget about the quarrel which from all indications is being generated by few of our members from the APC. I want to say categorically that there are three types of APC in Edo state. “Category A are those that were anti-Obaseki and they remained on their own, category B are those who believed in Obaseki but for certain personal reasons could not leave with Obaseki immediately to the PDP then the third category are those that followed Obaseki to the PDP immediately”.

“This category are those holding and those that held political offices in government who felt following him to the PDP will enable them retain their seat when in actual fact a number of them were still not too keen on Obaseki but for self-interest. “So the truth is Obaseki means well for the PDP and Edo State and I do not see him or he being prepared to be part of any situation whereby the umbrella that was given to him when all hope seemed to fail is tarnished. I appeal to the APC members who carry rumour right and left not to tarnish the image of Obaseki and the PDP because he means well.

“Obaseki has no reason for any structure; he will not be running again for governorship, he is running his second term, even if he wants to run for presidency, it is not the turn of South-South. Let them stop ridiculing and blackmailing the name of Obaseki. “PDP lost Edo state out of impunity and PDP regained the government of Edo state out of impunity of APC, we should thank our God that gave us that victory, we should allow Obaseki to concentrate on the governance of Edo state and get PDP to the highest level,” he stated. For all it is worth, the political clime in the state is set to experience intrigues that will in turn set the course for a new political dispensation ahead of 2023