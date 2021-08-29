Zephaniah 1:8. God said He will punish all those who are clothed in strange apparels, even to the princes, regardless of their position or status. There are parents in the church who will not allow their children to be corrected, some of them even threaten to leave the church because, according to them, the checks and corrections are too many. Some pastors will give in and plead with them to remain where they are even though they are a bad influence on other members. But God said He will judge all the people in strange apparels as well as those who indulge in violent practices.

Isaiah 3:16-24. If God will punish the people of the old testament who did not have as much grace, knowledge, understanding and privileges as we have, He will also punish those who have the greater grace. The daughters of Zion mentioned here dressed to attract attention to themselves, they wanted to become little goddesses. The Lord said He will judge and discipline them. These women were so frivolous to the point that they wore rings on their noses and chains on their ankles just as it is done today. Those who do all these things claim to copy artistes, celebrities or stars, and assume that they are justified to do so. People will not copy the Bible, but mere mortals who do not know where they are headed.

See the outcome of the judgment of God upon the wayward daughters of Zion:

vs 24. “And it shall come to pass, that instead of sweet smell there shall be a stink; and instead of a girdle, a rent; and instead of well-set hair baldness; and instead of a stomacher a girding of sackcloth and burning instead of beauty”.

May God deliver our women, youths and the whole church from compromise in Jesus’ name.

1 Timothy 2:9-15. As you think about what Apostle Paul wrote to the gentile church, being an apostle to the gentiles, Apostle Peter who wrote to the Jews scattered abroad also mentioned the same thing, though he didn’t dwell too much on it because they already knew the truth of the old testament. But Apostle Paul needed to emphasize such things to the gentile Christians because they have gone so far, and he had to call them to come out of such wayward life and be meek, gentle and simple in their dressing. He said their dressings should reflect sobriety, shamefacedness, and they should not be showy or exposing what ought to be covered.

“…not with broided hair…” In those days, women decorate their hair with all kinds of attachments and accessories. Sometimes, we see women who say they are Christians come to our church today with their broided hair covered. They also put these things on their daughter’s hair to make them attractive to the people of the world, afterwards, they will cry to the leadership of the church that their daughters have been raped. Why would it not happen with the way you presented your daughter to the public!

Judges 8:22-27. After the victory over the Midianites, the men of Israel told Gideon to rule over them. He first refused, but later told them to bring the jewelry on their preys who happened to be Ishmaelites. If their nationality was not indicated here, one would have thought that it was normal for everyone at that time to wear jewelry. After collecting them, he made an ephod with it and placed it in his own city and all Israel went awhoring and worshipped it. This was how a humble and meek man who initially said he and his son would not reign over the people but only God, went astray. May you not be led astray from the way of life.

Psalm 73:6-12. These people became proud as a result of what they put on which boosted their ego and impacted their self-esteem. The people of the world live and contradict the ways of God, yet, it seems everything goes well with them and their family. The psalmist was pained by this until he went to the house of God and saw their end which was of severe punishment (vs 16-26). But God is the portion of His own children forever.

Jude vs 21-25. “Keep yourselves in the love of God…” You will see a lot of things in the world, office, and everywhere and some of them might attract you. They are all temptation, but you have to earnestly contend for the faith once delivered unto the saints. The Lord is almost here, so we must be careful. We must also evangelize the sinners as people with conviction who are standing upright. We will pull them out of the fire of destruction while we are careful about our own souls. We will save them but hate their seductive and evil dressing. Our God is able to keep us from falling and present us faultless and blameless to Himself at the end.

TOTAL CONSECRATION FOR THE MANTLE OF THE ANOINTED

What should concern us as ministers is the spiritual mantle and clothing of the minister. We should think less of the things we wear but let the mantle of power and the Holy Ghost be the priority in our search and pursuit so that we can do exploits for the Lord anywhere we go. What should be important to the minister is the anointing of the Lord and the mantle of anointing. We who need to go out and preach the gospel with power and anointing of God which breaks every yoke should not be running after the mundane things of the world. What should be most important to you must not be the glittering and attractive things of the world, but the mantle of power that will make you do all that God has sent you to do.

2 Kings 2:8-15. Elisha knew this truth, that was why he would not leave Elijah alone and continued to follow him. At the end, Elijah had no choice than to ask Elisha what he would want him to do for him. He asked for the double portion of the power of God on Elijah and he got it. I will get it. You will get it.

Acts 19:11-12. God wrought special miracles by the hands of Paul. Paul has gone, this is your time. You brothers and sisters are the ones we are looking up to that the dress you wear will carry so much power of God. Worldly and sensual dressing will never carry the power of God. Dressing to attract and seduce men will not carry the power and anointing of God. The anointing in the life of Paul wrought many miracles, this is what every minister should desire. Power, anointing, the breaking of yokes, the kind of garments you will wear and someone will touch you and everything wrong with him will become right.

Isiah Isaiah 52:1-2. This is the garment of righteousness and holiness. Every bondage is broken, every power of the devil is broken, an anointing will come upon your life to break every yoke in Jesus’ name.

Ch 10:27. Every yoke in your life and family shall be destroyed because of the anointing.

As I conclude, let me read this to you: Esther 6:6-9. A new garment and robe will the Lord use in dressing you up, and power will flow through your life in Jesus’ name. The King delights to honour you and He will honour you. With His own apparel He will honour you. With the anointing on Christ, Paul the Apostle, and the mantle of Elijah God will honour you.

vs 10. Your enemies will fall before you. Haman was not able to prevail against Mordecai.

ch 8:15-17. I’m looking at a brother and a sister there, you will go out in the dignity and majesty of the Lord. This church will rejoice because of you. Something great will happen through you.

ch 10:3. The blessing of the Lord will come upon you. The glory of the Lord will clothe you like a garment and the humility in your life will be crowned with a great anointing in Jesus’ name. Go out with anointing, power and mantle of the Spirit of God, there is glory upon your life already, don’t compromise, don’t fall, the Lord will go with you. Your handkerchief will heal the sick and your garment coming upon the demonized will cast them out in Jesus’ name. As it happened to me, it will happen to you.

Can I give you a little testimony? They took my clothes to the drycleaner – and I don’t have many of them, you know – and the drycleaner was sick with a particular disease. He put my clothes in water and by the time he finished washing them, he became well. It is coming to you! Power and anointing will clothe you. Leave the mantle of the world and put on the mantle of the anointed and great will be the power of God in your life in Jesus’ name!

Rise up, talk to the Lord and recommit your body and life to Him for higher consecration. Greater and new anointing and mantle are coming upon you. Your time has come and the blessing of God will multiply upon your life. Don’t be like the world, be like Mordecai and the power and anointing will multiply upon your life.