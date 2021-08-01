Philippians 4:5. Apostle Paul gives us a statement on the imminence and nearness of the return of the Lord as we are preparing and looking forward to that great event, the rapture. He is saying that we should let our moderation be known unto all men because the coming of the Lord is very close.

We are nearer His coming than the Jewish people of Jesus’ days, the 1st century Christians, Peter, Paul, all the other apostles and members of the early church. This is why our minds should not be occupied with the things of this world, our moderation should be known unto all men.

1 Peter 4:7. Here, Apostle Peter is giving us the same message on the nearness of the end of all things, hence, we should be sober, diligent and watchful unto prayer. He is reminding us that we need to be moderate in all the things we do.

1 Corinthians 7:29. This is the revelation of the word of God. We see everyone reminding us of the coming of the Lord, that it is very near, hence, the married should behave as the unmarried. We should not be carried away by the pleasure and enjoyment of this world, but our minds and hearts should be in preparation for the coming of the Lord.

vs 30-35. Whatever sorrow or unpleasant situation you are going through, you should not allow it to bug or tie you down. Even when you are rejoicing, it must be to moderation. Are you bereaved? You must not be overwhelmed or overtaken with sorrow and weeping. Are you rejoicing because of something good which happened in your life or family? Be moderate in your rejoicing. Are you rich and have money to buy all you need? The counsel comes to you that you must be moderate in all that you do even with your money. As you use the things of this world, don’t abuse or be totally immersed in them because they will soon pass away.

The apostle says all these counsels are for our own profit, not to put us in bondage.

“…that ye may attend upon the Lord without distraction”. Your possession, pleasure, pain, persecution should not distract you from serving the Lord. The things which pinch or give you pain must not make you deviate from the calling of the Lord upon your life.

The topic of tonight’s message is THE END TIME VIRTUE OF MODERATION IN ALL THINGS. All the physical, natural and social things of the world must not be the number one consideration in your life. You must have the virtue of moderation in all things.

A. THE TIMELESS COMMANDMENT OF MODERATION IN AMBITION. Philippians 4:5

Ambition is very strong in some people’s lives. They want to be this, that, go here, go there, achieve this or that, be richer than their parents, higher than all the people they know, they want to be head and not tail, etc. These ambitions can so consume them that they forget ourselves. “Let your moderation be known unto all men…” It is not as if you will go about announcing it to everybody that you are moderate in everything, it is just by obeying and doing it. “All men” refers to unbelievers, believers, and members of the church who look up to you as a leader. There are people who will challenge you on why you are not doing this or that but those are the people who should see your moderation first. This will take conviction and it shows that you are not carried away by the things you are doing or what is going on in your life.

By the way, when people are not moderate in their lives, ambition, advancement, promotion, and in publicizing themselves, it is because they want to impress somebody other than God, they want to impress society other than God.

Examine the ambition of Lucifer: Isaiah 14:12-17

12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!

13 For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north:

14 I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High.

15 Yet thou shalt be brought down to hell, to the sides of the pit.

16 They that see thee shall narrowly look upon thee, and consider thee, saying, Is this the man that made the earth to tremble, that did shake kingdoms;

17 That made the world as a wilderness, and destroyed the cities thereof; that opened not the house of his prisoners?

The Lord is warning us to be careful and not be like him, and not exalt ourselves above everyone everywhere. Don’t say you want to be in the level of who and who, don’t have the heart, mind, goal and ambition of the devil, because that was how he fell. Be moderate in your ambition. What caused the fall was because there was no moderation.

Genesis 3:1-5. After his fall, satan entered into the serpent and through it spoke to Eve. He asked her series of questions to which Eve answered well before ambition took over. The devil pushed her to want to be better and higher than she was. He told her that their eyes will be opened, and they shall be as God. The fact that they were created in the image of God will not be enough to satisfy the ambitious heart, they must be like God! (vs 6) She took of the forbidden fruits, ate, and gave to her husband to eat. Ambition brought them down. To the whole of humanity, sin came through the woman and the man, and eventually, to the whole of their offspring. They were driven out of the garden of Eden, and if they had died in that condition, the whole of humanity would have perished, but God sent a Redeemer. The point is, don’t be carried away by ambition, be satisfied with what you have. Let your moderation in all things be known unto all men.

Genesis 11:3. These people wanted to build a tower that will reach up to heaven. That was ambition. They had only one language and wanted to use it to their own advantage. “Let us make us a name”, that was ambition, and God is telling us to be moderate in all things, and be satisfied what we have.”

“…lest we be scattered abroad upon the face of the whole earth”. That was exactly what God wanted, He wanted them to fill the whole earth but they did not want to obey God, but their ambition later scattered them.

Exodus 15:9. Here we see the ambition of Pharaoh. He had allowed the children of Israel to go but after they had departed, he regretted his actions and decided to go after and kill them even if he could not bring them back. But he and his army perished because of his evil ambition.

2 Samuel 15:1-6. Let your moderation be known to all around you, even to your family members. Let them know that your goal is to make heaven, and you are not focused on the ephemeral things of the world. Absalom was ambitious and desired to be in a position of control over the people. He worked so hard on this, waking up early and not sleeping until late in the night till he stole the hearts of the men of Israel. We all know his end, eventually, his ambition killed him (ch 18:9-10).

Ecclesiastes 5:10. Once you want something by all means and you set your mind on it, even if you fasted and prayed for it, and told everyone about it every time, when you get it, you will not be satisfied but still want more.

1 Timothy 6:6-11. Godliness with contentment is a great gain. Learn to be satisfied with what you have. When you have whatever God gives you, don’t be covetous about what other people have because you will never be satisfied even if you get it. We brought nothing into this world and we will take nothing out. We should be conscious of the imminence of the coming of the Lord because it is closer to us than the saints in Bible days. What should we pursue? Righteousness, faith, godliness, patience, meekness and other godly things.

Hebrews 13:5-6; 2 Peter 3:10-14. All that people are pursuing on this earth will be burnt off, and melt away, so spend your time on things that will not burn: your salvation, evangelism, godliness, spending and being spent to ensure that people come into the kingdom, etc. May God help you to seek things of eternal value.

B. OUR TRUE CONVICTION AND MODESTY OF APPAREL

Believers and ministers of the gospel must have conviction on modesty in apparels. This is talking directly as you think about yourself and what people say about you in your outing. Some people will go to any length to attend events whether they know the celebrant or not, whether they are invited or not, they even go as far as traveling out of the country to be there, while they abandon the work of God they are supposed to be doing. Some people take so long time off God’s work and abandon the perishing souls.

What are your convictions based upon today? Are you more focused on the high position you now occupy or what other people are doing? (1 Peter 3:3-6) Your concentration must not be after your hairdo, or the fashion of the world, don’t seek to have things go your way all the time. You must be clean and neat but you must not be worldly in your dressing. You must take care of your spiritual life more than your facial appearance, your hairdo, etc. Stop checking on the internet for something that will make you look younger than your age. Well, even if you look younger on the surface, all the internal organs are still as old as they are, you can only work on your external organs, you can’t change the internal. Don’t be like this, please, take more care of your inner man.

Don’t be flippant, loud or noisy, seek to build your inner virtues. It is not about women calling their husbands lords much more than submitting to them.

Think about the people around you who need help, don’t spend all your money on apparels or other similar things. Let us take care of the needy and poor ones around us.

Genesis 35:1-5. God told Jacob to go to Bethel and meet Him there, so, Jacob told members of his household to put away all the strange gods with them. He knew about the strange gods in the possession of his family members but he did not do anything about it. But now, in obedience to God’s instructions, he told them what to do with the gods and that they should change their garments. Any strange god in your life and heart? Anything you have which you are holding on to and will struggle hard with God should He command you to release it? Is there anything that is so difficult to give up for God? That thing has become a god to you.

The people on their own, along with the images released to Jacob all the earrings in their ears even though he did not mention that specifically but they knew they were also idols to them. Check up from those who argue that only moderation is required in the use of earrings, jewelry, chains and so on, check up, if the Lord tells them to give them up, it will be a serious battle. These things have become idols to them. Jacob hid all of those things handed over to him under an oak tree in Shechem before they proceeded to Bethel, that is, they had no access to them anymore.

Deuteronomy 22:5. “The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman’s garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the Lord thy God”.

To an average person out there, this verse is from the old testament and they will remind you that the new covenant cancelled the old testament. They will say that this verse has been cancelled and they can wear whatever they like. If a man should appear in a congregation wearing a woman’s clothes, everyone will be shocked and ask him questions. They will frown at it. But if it is wrong for a man to put on a woman’s dress, it is also wrong for a woman to put on a man’s clothing. The two commands are in the same verse of scripture. All who do this are abomination before God.

Zephaniah 1:8. God said He will punish all those who are clothed in strange apparels, even to the princes, regardless of their position or status. There are parents in the church who will not allow their children to be corrected, some of them even threaten to leave the church because, according to them, the checks and corrections are too many. Some pastors will give in and plead with them to remain where they are even though they are a bad influence on other members. But God said He will judge all the people in strange apparels as well as those who indulge in violent practices.

Isaiah 3:16-24. If God will punish the people of the old testament who did not have as much grace, knowledge, understanding and privileges as we have, He will also punish those who have the greater grace. The daughters of Zion mentioned here dressed to attract attention to themselves, they wanted to become little goddesses. The Lord said He will judge and discipline them. These women were so frivolous to the point that they wore rings on their noses and chains on their ankles just as it is done today. Those who do all these things claim to copy artistes, celebrities or stars, and assume that they are justified to do so. People will not copy the Bible, but mere mortals who do not know where they are headed.

See the outcome of the judgment of God upon the wayward daughters of Zion:

vs 24. “And it shall come to pass, that instead of sweet smell there shall be a stink; and instead of a girdle, a rent; and instead of well-set hair baldness; and instead of a stomacher a girding of sackcloth and burning instead of beauty”.

May God deliver our women, youths and the whole church from compromise in Jesus’ name.

1 Timothy 2:9-15. As you think about what Apostle Paul wrote to the gentile church, being an apostle to the gentiles, Apostle Peter who wrote to the Jews scattered abroad also mentioned the same thing, though he didn’t dwell too much on it because they already knew the truth of the old testament. But Apostle Paul needed to emphasize such things to the gentile Christians because they have gone so far, and he had to call them to come out of such wayward life and be meek, gentle and simple in their dressing. He said their dressings should reflect sobriety, shamefacedness, and they should not be showy or exposing what ought to be covered.

“…not with broided hair…” In those days, women decorate their hair with all kinds of attachments and accessories. Sometimes, we see women who say they are Christians come to our church today with their broided hair covered. They also put these things on their daughter’s hair to make them attractive to the people of the world, afterwards, they will cry to the leadership of the church that their daughters have been raped. Why would it not happen with the way you presented your daughter to the public!

Judges 8:22-27. After the victory over the Midianites, the men of Israel told Gideon to rule over them. He first refused, but later told them to bring the jewelry on their preys who happened to be Ishmaelites. If their nationality was not indicated here, one would have thought that it was normal for everyone at that time to wear jewelry. After collecting them, he made an ephod with it and placed it in his own city and all Israel went awhoring and worshipped it. This was how a humble and meek man who initially said he and his son would not reign over the people but only God, went astray. May you not be led astray from the way of life.

Psalm 73:6-12. These people became proud as a result of what they put on which boosted their ego and impacted their self-esteem. The people of the world live and contradict the ways of God, yet, it seems everything goes well with them and their family. The psalmist was pained by this until he went to the house of God and saw their end which was of severe punishment (vs 16-26). But God is the portion of His own children forever.

Jude vs 21-25. “Keep yourselves in the love of God…” You will see a lot of things in the world, office, and everywhere and some of them might attract you. They are all temptation, but you have to earnestly contend for the faith once delivered unto the saints. The Lord is almost here, so we must be careful. We must also evangelize the sinners as people with conviction who are standing upright. We will pull them out of the fire of destruction while we are careful about our own souls. We will save them but hate their seductive and evil dressing. Our God is able to keep us from falling and present us faultless and blameless to Himself at the end.

C. TOTAL CONSECRATION FOR THE MANTLE OF THE ANOINTED

What should concern us as ministers is the spiritual mantle and clothing of the minister. We should think less of the things we wear but let the mantle of power and the Holy Ghost be the priority in our search and pursuit so that we can do exploits for the Lord anywhere we go. What should be important to the minister is the anointing of the Lord and the mantle of anointing. We who need to go out and preach the gospel with power and anointing of God which breaks every yoke should not be running after the mundane things of the world. What should be most important to you must not be the glittering and attractive things of the world, but the mantle of power that will make you do all that God has sent you to do.

2 Kings 2:8-15. Elisha knew this truth, that was why he would not leave Elijah alone and continued to follow him. At the end, Elijah had no choice than to ask Elisha what he would want him to do for him. He asked for the double portion of the power of God on Elijah and he got it. I will get it. You will get it.

Acts 19:11-12. God wrought special miracles by the hands of Paul. Paul has gone, this is your time. You brothers and sisters are the ones we are looking up to that the dress you wear will carry so much power of God. Worldly and sensual dressing will never carry the power of God. Dressing to attract and seduce men will not carry the power and anointing of God. The anointing in the life of Paul wrought many miracles, this is what every minister should desire. Power, anointing, the breaking of yokes, the kind of garments you will wear and someone will touch you and everything wrong with him will become right.

Isiah Isaiah 52:1-2. This is the garment of righteousness and holiness. Every bondage is broken, every power of the devil is broken, an anointing will come upon your life to break every yoke in Jesus’ name.

Ch 10:27. Every yoke in your life and family shall be destroyed because of the anointing.

As I conclude, let me read this to you: Esther 6:6-9. A new garment and robe will the Lord use in dressing you up, and power will flow through your life in Jesus’ name. The King delights to honour you and He will honour you. With His own apparel He will honour you. With the anointing on Christ, Paul the Apostle, and the mantle of Elijah God will honour you.

vs 10. Your enemies will fall before you. Haman was not able to prevail against Mordecai.

ch 8:15-17. I’m looking at a brother and a sister there, you will go out in the dignity and majesty of the Lord. This church will rejoice because of you. Something great will happen through you.

ch 10:3. The blessing of the Lord will come upon you. The glory of the Lord will clothe you like a garment and the humility in your life will be crowned with a great anointing in Jesus’ name. Go out with anointing, power and mantle of the Spirit of God, there is glory upon your life already, don’t compromise, don’t fall, the Lord will go with you. Your handkerchief will heal the sick and your garment coming upon the demonized will cast them out in Jesus’ name. As it happened to me, it will happen to you.

Can I give you a little testimony? They took my clothes to the drycleaner – and I don’t have many of them, you know – and the drycleaner was sick with a particular disease. He put my clothes in water and by the time he finished washing them, he became well. It is coming to you! Power and anointing will clothe you. Leave the mantle of the world and put on the mantle of the anointed and great will be the power of God in your life in Jesus’ name!

Rise up, talk to the Lord and recommit your body and life to Him for higher consecration. Greater and new anointing and mantle are coming upon you. Your time has come and the blessing of God will multiply upon your life. Don’t be like the world, be like Mordecai and the power and anointing will multiply upon your life.