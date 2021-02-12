Ms Inimfon Etuk is the founder of ‘She Forum Africa’, an organisation helping women to actualise themselves. In this interview with JOY YESUFU, she said the equality that women seek is not a change in gender to become men, but a change in attitude towards them by the menfolk.

What is She Forum Africa all about or stands for?

She Forum Africa is a community of everyday women and young females whose voices, leadership antecedents, business accomplishments and entrepreneurial feats are disrupting traditional notions of gender, feminism and everything between. It is also a fertile mentorship platform for young girls in need of guidance and clarity for their growth journey. It began as a mentorship and inspiration session which we called Friendraiser Community in March 2013. Interestingly, the first meeting was to commemorate the International Women’s Day which is observed on March 8 annually.

How do you empower/train the women?

Our core tool is advocacy. Continuous engagement on issues which is very important if we are to reduce major ills and address development challenges in our local communities and larger life in general. We lay a lot of emphasis on training and mentorship. So we are continuously creating platforms of engagement under our three dreams of focus. These are personal development, entrepreneurship; investment financing; health, wellness; lifestyle, democracy, leadership, governance (DLG). We realised that whereas poverty is a central problem, there is actually a category of women, who have little savings for entrepreneurship but have no clue about where to start, or how best to apply their existing resources.

We capture their needs in our learning programmes too. We have over the past months fmacilitated various training and mentorship programmes where we engage resource persons to address these.

What are the feedbacks from the women you empowered/mentored?

It has been glowing all the way but it feels like a drop in the ocean. I am not one given to fanning myself pointlessly when we assist a woman gain clarity about her personal goals and assume responsibility over her life. Honestly, sometimes I wish I had all the resources in the world to support grassroots women especially. There is so much potential our institutions are ignoring. Women are custodians of grassroots economies.

Has any of your mentee been in leadership position or political office?

If by leadership position, you mean government appointment, no. Do we have women who have been a part of our community emerge as political appointees and corporate executives, certainly. Frankly, our priority in the work that we do is essentially for women and young girls to be equipped with the right skills that will enable them take informed decisions about their lives. When this is achieved, there is a ripple effect wherever their work takes them. So, our emphasis is on ,self-leadership. Whatever they can do right for themselves unequivocally, means whatever they touch that will affect someone else will yield great positive impact.

On girl-child education, have helped out-of-school girls get back to school?

Last year, on the International Day of the Girl-child on October 11, we launched “Her Tuition, Her Voice”, an education campaign aimed at supporting indigent girls from grassroots communities gain high-order of thinking and quality action learning education. The campaigna Launchwas a joint initiative with the Embassy of Finland in Abuja.

The “Her Tuition, Her Voice” campaign seeks to cast the spotlight on the need to encourage and support the enrolment of more girls in school, with a focus on indigent girls. Our launch target in 2020 was to raise and fund secondary school tuition for 25 indigent girls from grassroots communities in Nigeria in the initial phase. The choice of 25 was to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – the global agenda for advancing the rights and empowerment of women and girls, everywhere, in the most practical way. Twenty-five girls lfrom over 10 million out-of-school children in Nigeria feels like a drop in the ocean but we have to start somewhere until we can leave no girl behind.

Do you assist women or girls who suffer any form of abuse, rape, violence?

Our direct messages are often swamped with various pleas for support or the other as to be expected. What we have done is to strengthen our liaison with the various organisations and institutions who provide specialised support and service on case by case basis, from legal to medical and welfare. This places us in a better and informed position to offer referrals as the need may arise. Within the women’s movement in Nigeria, a lot of work is ongoing in this VAW advocacy space to shape and sharpen the quality of support available but most importantly provide clarity on how to access those resources, as limited as they are. This is the most impactful way for us, of course, in addition to amplifying the advocacy on the need to strengthening our legal forms of redress for perpetrators to be brought to book.

Will you say the Nigerian woman has fared well politically?

The question is not even about politics alone. What you are essentially asking is, do we have equity in our polity? Definitely not. The agitation for equality, women’s rights, gender parity has been with us from time and gaining new grounds with each passing year. Conversely, the tools of democratising patriarchy in our society, advanced by gender activists and feminists have in themselves gained creative dimensions as each generation adopts new paradigms of stemming the inequality tide.

Which political position do you look forward to seeing a Nigerian woman hold?

Whatever is good for the geese, is and should be good for the gander. Let us aim for equity. Wherever the positions exist, we have an abundance of qualified women to occupy them. Enough with the tokenist appointments. Look, I like to say this anywhere I speak, the equality that women seek, is not a change in gender such that we become men, but a change in attitude towards our gender. It is an equality that is better referred to as EQUITY as it applies to equal access to opportunities for education, better healthcare, access to leadership roles, and abolition of laws, policies, gender-based stereotypes, social norms, all forms of biases and discriminatory practices that continue to dehumanise women instead of according us the right coverage our gender truly deserves.

What is your piece of advice for the average Nigerian woman?

As women, we bring to the table natural attributes of foresight, intuition, multi-tasking ability, empathy and the commitment to see things through. Yes, women’s personal development is disproportionately affected by various aspects of socio-cultural life, further complicated by traditional gender roles. However, we need less Nigerian women taking up roles as chief moaners. In the workplace and business world, let us boldly venture out into ground-breaking collaborations. Our affirmative action messaging should be more pronounced, reformed and data-driven. Wem mustbe driven by intentionality of purpose and convictions. We must be disruptive without losing our femininity. We have the numbers to effect change in our favour. We have a VOICE! Our voices matter. We matter. Let no one convince us otherwise anymore. This is the time to proceed as a collective. The Decade for Action has begun. Don’t stop showing up.