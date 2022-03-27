In the last few weeks, about four presidential aspirants including former vice president Atiku Abubakar, immediate past president of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and nat leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been endorsed by caucuses of the House of Representatives, which signals tacit support for the aspirants.

Starting with the dramatic endorsement of Atiku Abubakar by the PDP Caucus in the House, to the very intimidating one for Tinubu by the APC caucus as well as that of Saraki by the PDP caucus last week, members of the National Assembly have lately been distracted with the business of endorsing aspirants in a disturbing manner.

Earlier in the month, the PDP caucus purportedly endorsed Atiku Abubakar to vie for the presidency in the 2023 elections. The endorsement followed a motion moved by Wole Oke at a parley held by Atiku with the lawmakers at the Abuja residence of the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu.

Although Atiku at the time was yet to officially declare his ambition to contest, feelers, however, indicated that he was interested in the race as he has been making consultations across the country.

Following suit, the immediate past president of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, met with the PDP Caucuses of the Senate and the House of Representatives and got a motion endorsing his presidential candidacy passed by the House of Representatives last Tuesday.

Both meetings with Senators and Representatives, held at the homes of the Minority Leaders of both chambers, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, respectively and had the lawmakers interact with the former chairman of the National Assembly.

At the interactive meeting with the members of the House of Representatives, which was held first, as Saraki was about to leave, a member of the PDP Caucus moved a Motion for the Caucus to adopt Saraki as their candidate. The Motion was then seconded by another member and put to the question by the House Minority Leader, Hon. Elumelu, to which the caucus members unanimously responded with an overwhelming “Yay!”

The big masquerade, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu also recorded a huge success with his consultative outing to the National Assembly members as the APC caucus in the House of Representatives endorsed his ambition.

House Leader, Alhassan Doguwa, put the question to his colleagues asking whether it was their wish to endorse Asíwájú Tinubu for the 2023 race, to which they all answered in the affirmative without any dissenting voice.

While I agree to the necessity of consulting political party caucuses in the House of Representatives, as an integral part of the party structure as lawmakers are statutory national delegates to the convention of political parties, however, these consultations and the expected courtesy by the caucuses should not be reduced to just a forum for frivolous endorsements.

Unfortunately, the caucus leaders that should introduce a serious discussion on issues of national importance with the aspirants and feel their pulse of the issues to help their members make informed decisions on who to support during the congresses are all in the business of endorsing any aspirants that come their way in exchange for welfare packages. How then can we introduce or achieve issues-based politics in our national life if privileged members of the House scramble for crams in exchange for endorsements? What moral justification do we have to condemn vulnerable and in most cases, hungry Nigerians from exchanging their votes for money during general elections, in turn, how can the lawmakers stop a president or governor who spent huge funds buying endorsements ahead of his elections from seeping hands into governor treasury.

While consultations are essential, lobbying for, or purchasing endorsements as against discussing salient national remains an aberration that should not be encouraged. This is not one of the political cultures this generation will be proud to transfer to another generation.

Been that as it may, endorsements don’t win elections and if my sources are worth banking on, those who will be on the ballot for the PDP and the APC are yet to get any endorsement.