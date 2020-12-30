By Bright Idiaka,

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello is upbeat that Nigeria’s problems are not insurmountable. According to him, what the country needs is not just creative approaches to solving the problems bedevilling it, but some serious leap-frogging to make up for lost time.

The Governor who navigated a maze of questions on national issues with our correspondent, believes that 2021 to 2023 will be a watershed period for development and good governance in Nigeria.

2020 has been a challenging year for every state, every nation across the world today. The COVID-19 pandemic plunged many countries into immense health, economic, and security challenges leading to all sorts of sociopolitical problems. Riots broke out in many nations of the world, including the US, France, Belarus, and here at home in Nigeria. In the midst of all these, Kogi state remained an oasis of relative stability, posting better indices on health, economics and security than expected given her location, demographics and finances.

The answers seem to lie in Governor Yahaya Bello’s anthology of governance plans and designs built around his campaign promises. Government House sources say that as soon as he was elected Governor in late 2015, Bello convened a multidisciplinary team of consultants to build him a grounds-up roadmap for Kogi State which came to be known as the New Direction Blueprint which he has continued to implement with necessary adjustments over time.

For instance, insecurity has been a fixture in our national experience. In 2020 about 7,052 lives were lost to Boko Haram attacks, communal clashes, farmer-herder crisis, and other pockets of violence across the nation based on data from the Nigeria Security Tracker.

Recently, the United States issued advisories to its citizens warning against travel to Nigeria. The country’s embassy in Nigeria said ‘violent crime – such as armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, and rape – is common throughout the country’. US citizens were advised to ‘exercise extreme caution throughout the country due to the threat of indiscriminate violence’. It is thus clear that Nigeria’s global outlook has taken a big dent that could get bigger in the future unless we rise to the occasion.

In spite of all that Governor Bello says there is no problem too big to solve and no mountain too high to climb. According to him, ‘The lessons learnt from governing Kogi, a key gateway between the north and the south of this great country, is that to solve these insecurity challenges we need to take multiple steps at the same time’.

He acknowledges from experience that while initial steps may not yield perfect results immediately, they will yield immediate results that will ameliorate the situation enough for citizens to at least sleep with their eyes closed. That will buy government time to implement more holistic solutions that in four to eight years will begin to bear fruits.

In the Governor’s study of insecurity in Nigeria, he counsels a 3-pronged approach that unleashes economic empowerment, education and raw security might noting that ‘none of these approaches will work for long without complementation from the other two.’ This tripartite formula certainly shows evidence of having worked for Bello and Kogi, and from quite early in his first term.

The state went from one of the most kidnap endemic states in the country to one of the safest under Bello. The federal government found in 2017 that 134,663 cases of criminal activities were reported in the country for the year. Kogi, Kebbi and Bauchi state had the lowest crime rates. The National Peace Index rated it the second most peaceful state in the country and the National Bureau for Statistics found it the state with the second lowest crime rate of all.

Infrastructure And Economic Freedom

Governor Yahaya Bello believes that if we look at the trend of crime and violence in Nigeria we will find that the most common denominator is economic. In other words, money. The kidnapper abducts for money. The armed robber strikes to get some financial gains. The terrorists tax captive and vulnerable populations, which also means money.

In fact, in the states with the highest levels of crime and insecurity, a few things were obvious; Firstly, most of the crimes were done for money. Secondly, crimes with direct financial benefits ranked the highest. Finally, there was collusion with law enforcement authorities, who are mainly compromised for pecuniary benefits. A longer look at the problem also shows the answer.

For example, while Kogi state had no reported case of burglary in 2017 due to some of the governor’s forceful efforts to deter crimes which put the fear of God into criminal elements, proactive efforts in the form of programmes that encourage economic opportunities were emphasized, including heavy ingress into the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes.

The young administration also took practically unprecedented actions to ensure that young people were kept in school. When a strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities became intractable, Governor Yahaya Bello proscribed its activities on all tertiary schools campuses in the state.

In Q3 2020, Kogi state overtook Lagos as the state with the highest inflow of investment. According to NIPC, the state received about $1 billion in various investments. Most of these investments are aimed at improving the state of infrastructure within the state. This, in turn, will no doubt improve the economic realities of the people and strengthen the state’s record as a low crime state. If this is the case across the nation, the case of insecurity will be grossly reduced through good governance. Moreover, this is achievable now and in the near future.

Equity and Education for the Future

In December 2015, Yahaya Bello became the first Nigerian among the generations who went through the 6-3-3-4 education system to become governor of any state in the country’s history. Understanding this reality, there has been a burden of responsibility on him to ensure that many other young people in the country get quality education, become gainfully employed, and go on to become assets for the country.

This is why he has continued to invest aggressively in education at all levels in the state. The results are evident too. Bello has scored crucial goals for education in Kogi. According to the World Bank, his administration has driven down the incidence of out of school children to 13% by 2019. This is a stark contrast in a northern region in which 50% and above is not uncommon. Last month he founded the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara. No doubt, the unbroken academic calendar in Kogi State when students of many public universities, especially those owned by the federal government, have lost one year to ASUU strike has kept the youth from idleness and mischief, thereby contributing to the already low crime rate.

UN human development indices have shown that the regions with the least levels of education in a country for an extended period of time, go on to have high levels of crime and violence. Indeed, Boko Haram, one of the worst terrorist franchises globally according to the United Nations is an insurgency philosophically fueled by prohibition of Western education.

To Governor Yahaya Bello, to break the yokes of such violence, Nigeria needs to further incentivise and facilitate education. He calls it ‘saving ourselves by educating our populace, especially the youth’. Emphasis, he believes, should be on ensuring that more people within the country attain the learning they need to break generational poverty and attain the life they dream of.

Bello ruefully notes the sad reality that while some need no encouragement to send their wards to school because they know the benefit of an education, many more require extra inducement to get their children to school. He agrees nonetheless that it is the duty of governments to get every young person into school, insisting that the will of government must prevail over the will of parents and guardians in this regard. He says this is critical if the state is not to be overrun by out-of-control street urchins like in many states today – a veiled reference to the almajiri problem.

He emphasized that the education that will solve a society’s problem has to be the kind that is tailored to meet the society’s needs now, with an eye on the future. Available global research support this claim. With the increasing importance of ICT and AI systems, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that employment of software developers is projected to grow 22 percent from 2019 to 2029 which is much higher and faster than the average for all occupations in the country. Data on migration to Canada from 3rd world countries also depict a much higher demand for technology driven job skills.

‘If there is anything COVID-19 has taught us, it is that the world is no longer a global village but a tiny home for all humans. You can work in London from Lokoja. Now you understand why we chose to build the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) at this time and under pressure. There are well paying jobs out there but our youth need to be trained specifically for them.’

The truth is that Nigeria currently does not have enough jobs to meet the demand for jobs in the country. A harsher truth according to Bello is that most graduates today are leaving school with no skills or obsolete skills. In other words, they are unemployable. Meanwhile there is an abundance of job openings for ICT and AI compliant skills.

His Excellency calls it the biggest sociological paradox of the 21st decade and advises youth caught in the trap of unmarketable skillage to unlearn and relearn. ‘Maybe we should rejig the NYSC curriculum to make the programme a one year intensive course in Infotech or something. I will surely look into that in every way I can’, the obviously concerned Bello mused.

This is why Bello has allocated 20 percent of the state’s budget to education in 2021, and he has promised that will be the trend from now till the end of his tenure as governor and anywhere else he finds himself in the future. With the rise of remote cross-border work, we must also see a rise of young Nigerians trained to serve the world.

Healthcare and Wellness for All

The Kogi State Governor posits that in his books, an inseparable companion to universal and affordable, even free, education is universal and affordable, even free, healthcare. He explains that this is the motivation behind his administration’s launch of The Kogi State Health Insurance Scheme and Agency earlier this month.

‘The correlation between health and wealth is firmly established and if we are working with a Blueprint which prescribes actionable steps for improving the Multidimensional Poverty Indices (MPIs) for our indigenes and residents, we must improve access to healthcare alongside education, security and infrastructure’, he said.

Continuing, the youngest serving state chief executive in Nigeria who has queried massive expenditure in quasi-medical programmes in the past revealed that he has, for instance, parlayed Covid-19 funds into two General Hospitals currently under accelerated construction at Ajaokuta and Gegu-Beki communities of the state. ‘I couldn’t justify spending those windfalls on intangibles or recurrents to my conscience’.

He explains his reasons for taking a different approach on the matter: ‘By the time those two hospitals and another, the 600-Bed world class Reference Hospital I am building at Okene, commence operations by next year, we would have sufficient primary and secondary healthcare facilities in the state to significantly expand enrolments into our state health insurance scheme. To me that is a far more satisfying legacy than supplying hand sanitisers and disposal face masks to a population that has already devised more durable options for them. A quick hand wash with soap and water and a washable and reusable face mask, often fashionably cut to match the wearer’s attire these days, work better to be honest.’

Military Might and Preparedness

Governor Yahaya Bello is unarguably the most aggressive chief security officer of a state in Nigeria today. General MG ALI of the Nigerian Special Forces said as much in a recent viral video, while urging other Governors to emulate Bello, whom he called ‘the young and vibrant Governor of Kogi State.’

To Bello, unfazed by accolades, nothing happens by chance. He agrees that he may have had more motivation to hate criminals, especially kidnappers even before he became a Governor. ‘Can you imagine that those satanic boys kidnapped my 90 year old mother and held her captive for 93 days? I am the last of her children and obviously the closest to her so it was horribly traumatic for all of us.’ The still pained and emotional young man described how the callous kidnappers who knew he was rich demanded a ransom amount for his mother’s release that was calculated to shake him financially.

‘So I came into office hating the violent criminals terrorising Kogi State with an acidic hatred. It was enough motivation to go after them with the incredible resources of this office. I rooted the criminals out without pity. Till today, they know that to attempt their trade in Kogi is a death sentence. They do their worst from time to time and we respond with extreme prejudice’. Bello believes that any Governor can fight insecurity with plenty of political will, lots of money and by motivating the good men in law enforcement. ‘Believe me, a Governor can do a lot with this position and the resources at his disposal’, he said.

Sun Tzu, one of the greatest military strategists to ever live said ‘ultimate excellence lies not in winning every battle, but in defeating the enemy without ever fighting.’ The US military, regarded as the greatest military in the world, believes the latin adage which suggests that ‘If you want peace, prepare for war’. Bello buys into these credos with gusto.

He believes that with security, one must always prepare for the worst. ‘Our default position in Kogi is that to be at peace, a polity must be eternally vigilant, always ready to roll out on the offensive. Criminals give you no time to strategise before kidnapping a citizen, robbing a bank or attacking a community, so you must be fully strategised and combat ready at all times.’

Bello says that in Nigeria today, citizens and their governments at all levels are in a real sense at endless war against kidnappers, terrorists and marauders who consistently seek to undo the security of lives and properties. Kogi state has known relative peace for the past five years because the security agencies are always ready to go.

Finally, to ensure adequate security in every part of the nation, the governor believes policy makers must think in the long term and fashion solutions that will outlast them. ‘We must provide for the economic needs of our people, which will help them to flourish and disincentivize recourse to crime on account of poverty. We must also educate them for the future and our law enforcement must remain in perpetual preparedness for any eventuality.’

Governor Yahaya Bello however believes that Nigeria as a whole, and states in particular, are so hugely challenged in every index of multidimensional development that the biggest challenge facing him and his colleague governors is not the little they can accomplish within their limited time in office, but how to scale their leadership to make up for lost time:

‘Our problems as a nation and in our individual states are growing at a geometrical progression while our ability to crank out solutions operate at a slow mathematical progression. It is not all our fault, of course. Finances has been dwindling steadily since 2015 and no improvement is in sight. Still, we cannot afford to tackle problems one at a time. We have to batch them and solve them on multiples. Anything I have been able to accomplish in Kogi is basically by bundling challenges and attacking them simultaneously. It is not easy but here we are. Posterity will get to judge’, he concluded.

Indeed, posterity will judge but from what we have seen and heard so far of his stewardship, we are upbeat that posterity will be kind to Governor Yahaya Bello, the stormy petrel of Nigeria’s current political dispensation.

Bright Idika, An Economist & Public Affairs Analyst, writes from Abuja.