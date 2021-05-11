By Igho Oyoyo |

With the invasion of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by beggars, it’s hard these days to know those genuinely in need from the tricksters or worse, spies among them. They have taken over major roads and some residential areas. Some of them take advantage of heavy traffic in the mornings and the evenings to make more money through begging, leaving commuters uneasy.

This comes in spite of intensified efforts by the FCT administration, through the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to rid the nation’s capital of street begging. I discovered that the beggars throng to designated business areas in the city on daily basis, coming from the suburbs of Dei-Dei, Daki-biu, Gishiri, Kubwa, Gwagwalada, Mabuchi, Mpape, Nyanya and Karshi, including Mararaba, Masaka, Madala and Suleja towns.

A social analyst, Mr. Ugonna Maduka, resident at Guzape extention sympathised with the beggars saying that not much has been done for those that were initially deported to their states by past FCT administrations, and that was why they decided to return to the FCT to make ends meet.

An aged beggar, Mallam Nurudeen Shuaibu through an interpreter explained to me that he came to Abuja from Maiduguri as one of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camped at Kuchingoro, but decided to leave the camp to beg for alms.

“People are suffering in the camp because they do not have food to eat. I do not have children that will take care of me, as the ones I have are missing as a result of the insurgency and I do not know if they are dead or alive,” he lamented.

He added that most of the aged beggars are from the IDPs camp and were previously farmers before fleeing their states as a result of insurgency. Presently, they have no other means of survival here other than begging. He asks the government for assistance as many are dying of hunger.

Meanwhile, some believe that not all the beggars on the streets are genuine as some are scammers while others are spies for terrorists who are waiting to strike.

Inspector I. Jonah, a Police Officer attached to one of the divisions in the FCT, explained that although there is presently security threat in almost every part of Nigeria, they have not received negative information about activities of beggars in their jurisdiction.

“Yes, we are facing security threats in the country presently, but we have not had cause to investigate any case that has to do with any beggar in our jurisdiction.”

He however states that reported suspicions will not be overlooked and if any comes their way, it would not be taken lightly.