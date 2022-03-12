Idea rules the world and what is particularly driving the future of the universe is innovative technology. Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, popularly known as Trillbjm, is at the forefront of the radical technological revolution in West Africa’s E-commerce sector.

Trillbjm, a visionary tech entrepreneur, is a popular demand in Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region because of his influence in the financial technologies sector.

The University of Lagos and Michigan alumni, who is an expert in building blockchain technologies, software development, and financial technology solutions, recently built the first bitcoin debit card in Africa.

Trillbjm lives in a world of his own and is ahead of the pack. He is officially the youngest and most innovative Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in Africa, a position he occupies in respectable crypto companies, including Patricia in Nigeria.

Trillbjm facilitated wide adoption of cryptocurrency in West Africa, which has been spreading like wildfire, by infusing financial technologies services and value added services into the blockchain.

After a recent visit to the Museum Of The Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the young brain declared that the web was still being under-exploited.

“The web as I envisaged, we have not seen it yet. The future is still so much bigger than the past. Everybody has to be able to participate in a future that they want to live for. That’s what technology can do,” Trillbjm wrote.

Talking about the future, what will become of the Fintech and innovative technology, Trillbjm added, “I first identify a problem I may have at a particular time, I then think of a viable solution. If I can solve that problem, I try to amplify it enough to reach other people who like myself require the solution. This is my secret tool.”

