This new season of The Voice is certainly one for the books! The production is crisp and captures how impressively the Nigerian entertainment industry has developed. For the very first time, The Voice Nigeria is fully produced in Nigeria.

This season’s world-class production team is making history and will definitely succeed in capturing the viewership required to make this show a success.

The Voice Nigeria was back on our screen this weekend with so much excitement, more action, more heat, more range, and more style.

This season’s super talented hosts Nancy Isime and Toke Makinwa graced us with glitz, fabulosity, and glam. That’s not all, this episode was amped with fun and excitement as new coaches came on board. Clearly, Falz is here for the cool gang, he’s unpredictable but has an eye for spotting good talent and we can expect nothing short of good vibes.

Darey is the classic man, he is certainly an excellent addition to this new season, he knows what it feels like to compete from reality TV experience. For the old coaches, Waje is exemplary, an epitome of grace, music, and everything nice. Then the Diva herself, mama Africa Yemi Alade she has been here before and you can expect the act and art in full glare.

The Voice fans already know the drill. If you’re new to The Voice let’s give you a head start. There are four stages of the show; Blinds, Knockouts, Battles, and Live Shows. Each stage brings you something different with increasing excitement.

The Blinds involve the unique selection process where potential contestants audition and judges are left “blind” to select contestants. The Blinds is followed up by the Knockout stage, coaches select the outstanding talents to form their team that they will compete with. In the Battle stage, two team members battle each other, it’s survival of the pitchest! The final stage is the live shows, artists from each team compete against each other during a live broadcast and viewers get to vote.

Be sure to tune in every Saturday, 8 PM on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family. Got other commitments, we’ve got you covered with your dose of action every Sunday at 8 PM on AIT, Views TV, WazobiaMax TV, Wazobia TV, and at 9 PM on Youtube and Airtel TV. Up for grabs for the winner are a monetary reward, a brand new car, and an international recording contract. The viewers are not left out, this season promises an exciting and exhilarating range of twists, turns and cliff hangers, hold tight.

Power up people, The Voice has you locked every weekend now!