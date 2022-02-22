Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, PDP’s foremost contender for the 2023 Nigerian presidential elections has proven that he is not a man of words only but a man with actual plans to transform every sector of Nigeria. On February 19th, at his 61st birthday celebration, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation under the Administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan unveiled his vision for stabilizing Nigeria and leading her to greatness.

First and foremost, the large turnout at his birthday party is an incontrovertible indication that he possesses the characteristics necessary for delivering a greater Nigeria. His ability to build consensus and detribalized disposition have allowed him to successfully assemble people from all walks of life, regardless of tribe or religion, under one roof to sell his vision for a greater Nigeria.

Senator Anyim, as shown during the unveiling ceremony, shares the same dream as millions of patriotic Nigerians around the world: “to build a Greater Nigeria.” He presented a detailed breakdown of some of the actual initiatives he will take to set the nation on the track to greatness, much to the pleasure and admiration of dignitaries, partners, well-wishers, and stakeholders.

According to representatives from different sectors, it is generally believed that over the past three decades, Senator Anyim has shown himself strong in the Nigerian governance space and is therefore equipped with both the capacity, temperament and experience needed to spearhead the movement for a greater Nigeria.

Senator Anyim seized the opportunity to assure everyone present and Nigerians at large that the turn of a new age for him would mark the renewal of his passion for the pursuit of peace, progress and greatness of Nigeria.

“I have no regrets appointing Anyim as Secretary to the Government. For him to hold that position effectively means that he is really baked” says ex-president Goodluck Jonathan. Therefore, it is only just to say that Senator Anyim does his homework and he is obviously gearing up to step up and deliver a greater Nigeria.

