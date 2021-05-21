One of the challenges experienced in the healthcare sector is the substantial out-of-pocket payment that individuals pay for healthcare which currently stands at approximately 70 per cent. The National Health Accounts of 2018 revealed household expenditure to be 76 per cent of the total healthcare spend in the country – nearly ten times the spend by the Federal Government and international donors, respectively.

Approximately 35 per cent of total health expenditure went to pharmacies and patent medicine vendors, and 40 per cent of the patients who accessed privately provided healthcare belonged to the low socio-economic strata, showing how regressive the healthcare financing system has become.

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) covers less than 7 per cent of the population. Although efforts are being made to increase the proportion of the population covered, there is still a long way to go.

Many state governments have established state health insurance schemes, but coverage and accessibility, especially given the large informal sectors of the population, are still major concerns. Additionally, there is also a high reliance on donor funding for healthcare spending. In late 2019,

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda convened the Africa Leadership Meeting in Kigali on ‘Increasing Domestic Finance for Health’ to share ideas on the state of international aid and potentials for domestic finance for health.

African Presidents and Ministers of Health from the continent need to build on such discussions and strategise on how to generate sustainable domestic financing for healthcare, and gradually move away from donor dependency in the funding of healthcare programmes. Engaging the private sector in such discussions will be critical to achieving optimal healthcare financing in Africa. As the saying goes, “If you want to go fast, go alone; but if you want to go far, go together”. Governments simply cannot adequately fund healthcare alone.