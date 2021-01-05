For many years now, China- Africa relations have metamorphosed into something bigger and more vital for the two parties. China has always placed Africa on its foreign itinerary with Chinese Foreign Ministers making it a call of duty to visit Africa annually.

This year 2021 will not be different, it will be the foreign minister’s 31st visit to Africa. In a report, the Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin, noted that China’s State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi’s planned visit, is towing the path of China’s 30-year tradition of choosing Africa as the destination of all Chinese foreign ministers’ first foreign visits every year.

The Spokesperson has also drawn attention to the year 2021 revealing that it marks the last year for the implementation of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Action Plan (2019-2021). FOCAC last year marked its 20th anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

While in Africa, the foreign minister would “deepen coordination and communication with the African side to cement the important consensus and facilitate economic recovery in African countries while fighting the virus,” he hinted.

China-Nigeria friendship is expected to improve, reaching new heights in the post pandemic times, he elaborated disclosing that discussions and suggestions would be made on a new round of forum during this visit.

This year’s official foreign visit is starting with a stop in Nigeria, after which the foreign minister is expected to go on to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Botswana and Seychelles from January 4th to 9th.

The significance of the visit to Nigeria as well as these other African countries is to bolster and maintain multilateral relations. Light has already been shed previously on reasons for these annual visits.

During one of such visits last year, the Chinese foreign minister responded to a reporter’s question in Harare the capital of Zimbabwe, on why Chinese Foreign Ministers choose Africa for their first port of call during these official visits.

According to Wang, Chinese Foreign Ministers have come to Africa first during these visits for the past 30 years consecutively holding on to this tradition. Wang noted that first of all it stems from the special friendship shared by both countries from generation to generation.

Wang has also pointed out historical similarities that have brought about kindred ties between both countries. An example is that both countries fought for national independence and liberation, shared weal and woe, stood by each other and formed a bond and brotherly friendship both can trust.

He spoke of cooperation in development where progress is being made by both parties, as both parties become strong partners to bring about a win – win situation moving forward successfully.

He further laid emphasis on how for decades, no matter how things on the international level changed, the friendship between both countries continues to grow stronger and the torch continues to be handed down from generation to generation.

The relation between Nigeria and China has withstood the test of time, removing disturbances and has become a model for international relations and its South-South cooperation.

The foreign minister also said that the visit was based on the realistic need to deepen cooperation and development between China and Africa, noting that China is a developing country and Africa is the continent with the most number of developing countries. He added that both parties are natural partners complimenting each other in terms of advantages.

He mentioned the establishment of FOCAC, the BRI and China-Africa pilot projects for production capacity cooperation among others. These have largely influenced China- Africa relations and helped nudge cooperations into a new era.

China is full of confidence in the prospects for Africa’s development, full of confidence in the future of China-Africa cooperation, and will promote China-Africa cooperation to be in the frontline of international cooperation with Africa, the foreign minister had stated.

Overall, the foreign minister noted that the visit is angled on the vital ‘mission of strengthening international cooperation and safeguarding common interests between China and Africa,’ which will be the highlight of every visit.

Wang also mentioned that in recent years, the world was becoming less peaceful. Unilateralism and power politics prevailed, the Cold War mentality was overflowing.

“Developing countries in Africa have suffered greatly from this. There is an urgent need to strengthen communication and coordination between China and Africa, reveal the power of solidarity, send a common voice, safeguard the legitimate rights of the Chinese and African people to oppose outside interference, pursue fairness and justice, and lead a better life,” he stated.

So, interestingly, however not a new fact, the reasons for the foreign minister’s visit to Nigeria and these other African countries will be wrapped around issues that would improve and strengthen bilateral relations between both countries.

Nigeria and China are already doing so much together in terms of infrastructure, investments, energy, culture, education and business among others. And while China still has a lot to offer, Nigeria will need all the support it can get, bearing in mind that this would be a mutual win-win cooperation.

Areas that would be prioritised and put into focus would include China’s Belt And Road Initiative (BRI) as well as the Forum On China Africa Cooperations (FOCAC).

As FOCAC Marks it’s twentieth anniversary, it’s worthy to note that Nigeria has benefitted through the forum to develop some of its projects. The forum had its first meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2015. An initial $60 billion dollars was given as subsidised loans to African countries.

FOCAC has paved the way for much bigger projects such as the BRI, a blueprint of President Xi Jinping to bring the world together through development and friendship. The presence of BRI is already felt across the world and in Nigeria.

According to the Charge d’Affaire of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr Zhao Yong, said, “Nigeria remains China’s largest project-contracting market, largest export market, second largest trading partner, and major investment destination in Africa. In 2019, the bilateral trade volume was $19.27 billion with an annual increase of 26.3 per cent which came first among China’s top 40 trading partners.

“As next February marks the 50th anniversary of China- Nigeria diplomatic relations and the FOCAC meeting to be held in Senegal in 2021, China is ready to work with Nigeria to speed up the implementation of the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, and to strengthen the Belt and Road cooperation in an effort to bring more tangible benefits to the two peoples.”

He also noted that the past twenty years has been a journey of productive cooperation between China and Africa. “In 2019, direct Chinese investment stock in Africa topped US$49.1 billion , up by nearly 100 times from the year 2000; China-Africa trade reached US $208.7 billion, 20 times the size in 2000.

“China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for 11 years in a row, and has contributed more than 20 percent to Africa’s growth for a number of years. Cooperation in other fields, from technology, education , culture, health, people-to-people exchange, peace and security, is also making significant headway, “ the Charge d’affaire stated.

In Nigeria, there are several China – Nigeria projects that are either ongoing or that have been completed across the country, namely: The Abuja-Kaduna Railway, the Lagos-Ibadan Railway, New airport terminals of Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano, Zungeru 700-Megawatt Hydro-power plant, Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone, the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) as well as the Agricultural Science and Technology Demonstration Parks among others.

China whether one realises it or not, has become an integral part of Nigeria’s development and modernisation. What more relevance can one need for the high level visit of the Chinese foreign minister? What indeed should be the focus is that Nigeria should take advantage of this August visitor to make the most of its China-Nigeria relationship, cementing and developing it further.

As Wang Yi has himself noted in a press report to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the Forum on FOCAC, “The China-Africa relationship will never stop moving forward. The development of FOCAC will never take a break. Standing at a new historical starting point, China will continue to follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy and, with the personal commitment and support of Chinese and African leaders, increase the cohesion and influence of FOCAC, take China-Africa ties forward against all odds, and achieve greater success in our journey of building a China-Africa community with a shared future.”

Nigeria still has more to explore in the line of business investments and development as well as cultural projects with China. This is the time to make use of the State Councillor’s visit, towards a brighter China- Nigeria relations. What time could be better than now?